Parliamentary committee sees no recovery in exploration drilling despite 2014 fiscal incentives Saturday, January 14 2017 @ 02:08 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 22







"The Committee expressed concern that the rig days for Exploration Wells Offshore declined significantly from 2006 to 2007 and had not shown any signs of recovery in any substantial way from 2007 onwards, as provided in Table 2. Officials indicated that in 2006 there was rig sharing amongst companies which resulted in intense drilling activity and the execution of a cluster of drilling programmes. In addition, it was emphasised that rig day statistics was only one indicator and could not be used as the sole measurement for exploration activity." - Laid in the House of Representatives December 9, 2016



For the full report, visit: From the 1st Report of the JSC on Energy Affairs on its inquiry into the Strategies and Incentives to promote new production in the Energy Industry with specific focus on the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries:"The Committee expressed concern that the rig days for Exploration Wells Offshore declined significantly from 2006 to 2007 and had not shown any signs of recovery in any substantial way from 2007 onwards, as provided in Table 2. Officials indicated that in 2006 there was rig sharing amongst companies which resulted in intense drilling activity and the execution of a cluster of drilling programmes. In addition, it was emphasised that rig day statistics was only one indicator and could not be used as the sole measurement for exploration activity." - Laid in the House of Representatives December 9, 2016For the full report, visit: http://ttparliament.org/reports/p11-s...-EA-R1.pdf What's Related http://ttparliament.org...

More by bngs

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format