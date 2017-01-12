New LNG plants in Jamaica, Dominican Republic no threat to Trinidad, Atlantic says Thursday, January 12 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 2



The Dominican Republic will become an LNG exporter using its existing re-gasification facilities, and financial backing from French energy giant ENGIE and the US' AES Corporation. AES and ENGIE signed a binding joint LNG marketing agreement, effective December 1, for a period of up to 12 years, out of the Dominican Republic. "The partnership will combine ENGIE and AES strengths to foster growth in LNG and natural gas sales in the Caribbean," the December 1 ENGIE statement said.



Asked if Atlantic is concerned about the loss of more markets, in an emailed response, the company said instead it welcomes the signs of expansion of the LNG business. "Atlantic notes these developments in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica and welcomes the continued expansion in the global LNG business. These regional initiatives highlight that LNG continues to be an important mode of delivery of natural gas to meet global demand that is expected to grow strongly over the next decade. As such we believe these developments reflect planning for the continued growth in LNG demand rather than a reduction in the size of these markets. Atlantic retains its strong competitive advantage against most other LNG sources and we remain confident in the long term outlook for the LNG business and in Trinidad and Tobago continuing to be well-positioned as a competitive source of LNG for regional and global markets," said Atlantic's Media Communications Officer Billson Hainsley in a response sent December 8.



"ENGIE and AES Andres (the Dominican Republic unit) will jointly market 0.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. The objective is to provide a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to oil-fueled power generation, while satisfying a growing need for natural gas in the region. The agreement will pave the way to supply industrial customers and develop small scale demand," ENGIE said.



"Under the agreement, ENGIE will manage its commitment to deliver up to 0.7 mtpa from its diversified LNG portfolio, primarily via its supply from the Cameron gas liquefaction project in the U.S., expected to come on line in 2018," the French company said.



AES said in its statement the same day: "AES Andres will provide access to its regasification asset in the Dominican Republic, which has an annual capacity of approximately 1.5 mtpa." To put into perspective, Atlantic LNG's capacity is about 14.8 mtpa, although Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigel Darlow told trade journals the company is under-producing by about 17 per cent thanks to reduced domestic natural gas supply. T&T exported one per cent and nine per cent of its LNG to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico respectively in 2015, the company said in its 2015 Sustainability Report out last month.



In a written statement, ENGIE GLOBAL LNG CEO Philip Olivier said: "We are delighted to initiate this new partnership with AES, which has an attractive existing platform for LNG import. This agreement underlines the value that ENGIE, as a major LNG player, can bring to utilities and end users such as AES through its LNG portfolio, its access to the global LNG markets, and ultimately its know-how in packaging natural gas as a flexible product that responds to its customer needs."



In his written statement, President of AES Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean Manuel Perez Dubuc said: "We are proud of our leadership in bringing LNG to the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, and are happy to partner with ENGIE to provide a competitive and reliable source of LNG by leveraging ENGIEs LNG position and our existing infrastructure."



OFFICIAL:



http://www.engie.com/en/journalists/p...caribbean/



http://www.aes.com/investors/press-re...fault.aspx



BACKGROUND:



http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/co...hink-again



http://www.lngworldshipping.com/news/..._45654.htm



EIA:



https://www.eia.gov/dnav/ng/ng_move_p...Mmcf_m.htm



https://www.eia.gov/dnav/ng/ng_move_impc_s1_m.htm



https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_move...mbbl_m.htm



MEEI:



http://www.energy.gov.tt/wp-content/u...201629.pdf Point Fortin-based Atlantic liquified natural gas (LNG) producer does not see Trinidad and Tobago losing two more liquified natural gas (LNG) markets: the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. T&T lost LNG business in the United States (US) due to internal production; in Jamaica, which is building its own LNG hub; and in Barbados, considered too 'small volume' business for Atlantic.The Dominican Republic will become an LNG exporter using its existing re-gasification facilities, and financial backing from French energy giant ENGIE and the US' AES Corporation. AES and ENGIE signed a binding joint LNG marketing agreement, effective December 1, for a period of up to 12 years, out of the Dominican Republic. "The partnership will combine ENGIE and AES strengths to foster growth in LNG and natural gas sales in the Caribbean," the December 1 ENGIE statement said.Asked if Atlantic is concerned about the loss of more markets, in an emailed response, the company said instead it welcomes the signs of expansion of the LNG business. "Atlantic notes these developments in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica and welcomes the continued expansion in the global LNG business. These regional initiatives highlight that LNG continues to be an important mode of delivery of natural gas to meet global demand that is expected to grow strongly over the next decade. As such we believe these developments reflect planning for the continued growth in LNG demand rather than a reduction in the size of these markets. Atlantic retains its strong competitive advantage against most other LNG sources and we remain confident in the long term outlook for the LNG business and in Trinidad and Tobago continuing to be well-positioned as a competitive source of LNG for regional and global markets," said Atlantic's Media Communications Officer Billson Hainsley in a response sent December 8."ENGIE and AES Andres (the Dominican Republic unit) will jointly market 0.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. The objective is to provide a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to oil-fueled power generation, while satisfying a growing need for natural gas in the region. The agreement will pave the way to supply industrial customers and develop small scale demand," ENGIE said."Under the agreement, ENGIE will manage its commitment to deliver up to 0.7 mtpa from its diversified LNG portfolio, primarily via its supply from the Cameron gas liquefaction project in the U.S., expected to come on line in 2018," the French company said.AES said in its statement the same day: "AES Andres will provide access to its regasification asset in the Dominican Republic, which has an annual capacity of approximately 1.5 mtpa." To put into perspective, Atlantic LNG's capacity is about 14.8 mtpa, although Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigel Darlow told trade journals the company is under-producing by about 17 per cent thanks to reduced domestic natural gas supply. T&T exported one per cent and nine per cent of its LNG to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico respectively in 2015, the company said in its 2015 Sustainability Report out last month.In a written statement, ENGIE GLOBAL LNG CEO Philip Olivier said: "We are delighted to initiate this new partnership with AES, which has an attractive existing platform for LNG import. This agreement underlines the value that ENGIE, as a major LNG player, can bring to utilities and end users such as AES through its LNG portfolio, its access to the global LNG markets, and ultimately its know-how in packaging natural gas as a flexible product that responds to its customer needs."In his written statement, President of AES Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean Manuel Perez Dubuc said: "We are proud of our leadership in bringing LNG to the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, and are happy to partner with ENGIE to provide a competitive and reliable source of LNG by leveraging ENGIEs LNG position and our existing infrastructure."OFFICIAL:BACKGROUND:EIA:MEEI: What's Related http://www.engie.com/en...

http://www.aes.com/inve...

http://jamaica-gleaner....

http://www.lngworldship...

https://www.eia.gov/dna...

https://www.eia.gov/dna...

https://www.eia.gov/dna...

http://www.energy.gov.t...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format