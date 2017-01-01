Cemex takeover of TCL will prompt upgrade at S&P Sunday, January 01 2017 @ 01:43 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 29



"The Credit Watch listing follows CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.'s (global scale: B+/Positive/--; national scale: mxBBB/Positive/mxA-2) announcement that one of its indirect subsidiaries, Sierra, will present a takeover bid to all shareholders of TCL under which Sierra's ownership stake could increase to up to 74.9 per cent of the equity share capital in TCL," S&P said.



In the past, CEMEX had signaled strong engagement with TCL, given that Sierra's stake in TCL increased from 20 per cent to 39.5 per cent in 2015, S&P said. "Also, TCL and CEMEX entered into a technical and managerial services agreement, which included support in manufacturing, procurement, planning, shipping, and trading activities. As part of the agreement, TCL appointed five CEMEX executives to its top management team. In our opinion, the takeover bid announcement provides evidence of TCL's strategic importance to CEMEX," S&P said.



The New York-based rating agency said: "We believe that if the transaction is completed and CEMEX successfully takes control of TCL, TCL's credit profile will likely benefit from its new parent, which could in turn lead to an upgrade."



TCL's 'B-' rating is "highly speculative" grade, six notches into junk or non-investment grade. CEMEX's 'B+' rating is two notches higher but still non-investment grade.



