Jamaica keeps dirty money destined for T&T Sunday, January 01 2017 @ 01:44 AM AST



The Financial Investigations Division of Jamaica's Ministry of Finance and the Public Service said in a statement over the weekend (Dec. 9) it "successfully secured the forfeiture of US$92,657.00 and $11.00 following the seizure of the cash at the Norman Manley International Airport, from Dorrette Reynolds in May 2011, when she was about to board a flight to Trinidad and Tobago."



On December 6, Jamaican judge Llyle Armstrong, ruled that "based on the evidence and proceedings at trial, that the cash was unlawfully obtained or intended for use in unlawful conduct, and ordered the forfeiture of the cash and interest thereon to the Crown. In this case, apart from making a false declaration to airport officials, the defendant was found to have a suitcase with false compartments, containing 14 parcels of cash wrapped in plastic, that she denied having any knowledge of. The Division relied heavily on the assistance of the Jamaica Constabulary Forces Narcotics Division who carried out the initial seizure and provided cogent evidence to the court." The Government of Jamaica is keeping US$92,657 ($624,568.41 at $6.74 to US$1) in money it deemed "unlawfully obtained or intended for use in unlawful conduct" that was destined to Trinidad and Tobago.The Financial Investigations Division of Jamaica's Ministry of Finance and the Public Service said in a statement over the weekend (Dec. 9) it "successfully secured the forfeiture of US$92,657.00 and $11.00 following the seizure of the cash at the Norman Manley International Airport, from Dorrette Reynolds in May 2011, when she was about to board a flight to Trinidad and Tobago."On December 6, Jamaican judge Llyle Armstrong, ruled that "based on the evidence and proceedings at trial, that the cash was unlawfully obtained or intended for use in unlawful conduct, and ordered the forfeiture of the cash and interest thereon to the Crown. In this case, apart from making a false declaration to airport officials, the defendant was found to have a suitcase with false compartments, containing 14 parcels of cash wrapped in plastic, that she denied having any knowledge of. The Division relied heavily on the assistance of the Jamaica Constabulary Forces Narcotics Division who carried out the initial seizure and provided cogent evidence to the court." http://www.mof.gov.jm/mof-media/media...crown.html What's Related http://www.mof.gov.jm/m...

