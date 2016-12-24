Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago discuss export hub, pine tree forest Saturday, December 24 2016 @ 12:39 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 24







The statement from Gopee-Scoon's office said she met on December 13 with Arias and both countries' delegations "to address areas in which both countries can further collaborate towards mutually beneficial outcomes in trade and business."



Arias visit to T&T resulted from a commitment made during Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's December 5 official visit to Venezuela "where he engaged in wide-ranging discussions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, aimed at deepening the bilateral relationship," the ministry said.



"The Venezuelan Minister indicated that opportunities for joint collaboration exist in the areas of lumber and the downstream energy sector which would be mutually advantageous. It should be noted that Venezuela currently has 500,000 hectares of pine forestry while Trinidad and Tobago has a developed downstream energy sector," Gopee-Scoon's office said.



It said: "Minister Gopee-Scoon expressed keen interest in exploring areas for collaboration including the possibility of Trinidad and Tobago serving as a distribution hub, both regionally and internationally, for products emanating from Venezuela.



"The Ministers undertook to pursue the expansion of trade between both countries through appropriate bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Discussions also took place regarding music and culture. Minister Gopee-Scoon cited the Creative Industries as a sector identified by the Government in its diversification agenda."



On Arias' team were Venezuelan Ambassador to T&T Coromoto Godoy Calderón, and president of the lumber company "Maderas Del Orinoco" Jean Urdaneta, among others.

