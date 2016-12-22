ECLAC: T&T economy shrunk -4.5% in 2016, will grow 0.5% in 2017 Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 01:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 21



"In 2017, natural gas output from two new fields should increase the supply for downstream production and the government should raise capital expenditure, leading to estimated growth of 0.5 per cent," ECLAC said in a statement released at the launch.



Continued natural gas supply shortages, maintenance shutdowns and weak energy prices contributed to the energy sector's deterioration, while linkages with that sector pulled down the non-energy sector, ECLAC said.



The current account deficit widened as a result of reduced goods exports, while foreign direct investment saw a modest recovery. The government's fiscal deficit expanded to 4.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). In response, the government made several adjustments to compensate for lost energy revenues, including several new tax initiatives. In monetary policy, the Central Bank's repo rate was left unchanged in 2016 and the exchange rate against the United States dollar was allowed to weaken.



Unemployment rose to 4.4 per cent in the second quarter of the year as the slowdown took hold. ECLAC said in fiscal year 2015/2016, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago ran an estimated deficit of 4.2 per cent of GDP, an increase on the 1.5 per cent deficit of fiscal 2014/2015. The deficit was originally estimated at 1.8 per cent of GDP but worsened because of lower energy revenue. While the government managed to increase non-tax revenue by 18 per cent (largely as a result of repayment of past lending), tax revenue fell by 31 per cent because of a 90.3 per cent drop in the contribution from oil companies.



The budget for fiscal 2016/2017, which is based on an estimated oil price of US$48 per barrel and a gas price of US$2.25 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), predicts a deficit of 3.9 per cent of GDP. Since energy revenues are expected to remain flat, the government has implemented several measures to increase revenue from other sources. Among other things, a previously proposed property tax is being reinstated, a new income tax bracket and a 7 per cent tax on online shopping has been established, and fuel subsidies have been mostly abolished. The budgeted deficit will be financed through borrowing, about three quarters of which will come from domestic sources, ECLAC noted.



As a result of the contracting economy, in 2016 the Central Bank kept the repo rate at 4.75 per cent, where it had been since December 2015. Although the Bank raised this rate several times over 2015, commercial banks' average lending rates declined over the year, before increasing by 0.29 percentage points from December 2015 to June 2016.



ECLAC said: "This lag in monetary policy transmission may be due to the banks being supplied with enough resources from excess liquidity in the banking system without having to access central bank repo facilities. Credit to the private sector grew by just 1.2 per cent from December 2015 to August 2016, down from 7.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent at the end of 2014 and 2015, respectively."



ECLAC noted that the Central Bank "allowed the exchange rate to slowly depreciate after maintaining a quasi-peg for about 20 years. The official United States dollar selling rate weakened by 6.1 per cent between October 2015 and October 2016, from $6.3627 to $6.7507 per US$1. As a result of the slowdown in the economy, the central bank sold 44 per cent less foreign exchange to authorized dealers between January and October 2016 than in the same period the previous year. However, foreign exchange remains scarce, and many banks have resorted to rationing United States dollars to customers."



ECLAC noted the country's "current account deficit over the first six months of 2016 was 280.8 per cent up on the same period in 2015, while the annualized deficit deteriorated to an estimated -10.2 per cent of GDP from - 0.9 per cent in 2015. The main reason for this increase was a goods trade deficit of an annualized -3.8 per cent of GDP, the first negative goods trade balance since 1998. The financial account balance is estimated to have moved up from 10.6 per cent of GDP in 2015 to 15.7 per cent in 2016, as foreign direct investment inflows (mostly into the energy sector, as several energy firms have continued to invest in new wells) rose from 2.0 per cent to 6.1 per cent of GDP and commercial banks reduced their holdings of foreign assets."



The Chile-based ECLAC said it projected "a contraction of 4.5 per cent in the economy of Trinidad and Tobago in 2016, the third consecutive year of negative growth. The main contributor to this contraction will have been the energy sector, shrinking by a projected 9.6 per cent. Despite a moderate increase in oil prices over the first half of 2016, Trinidad and Tobagos energy sector was constrained by reduced supply. In addition to the long-term trend of decreasing production from mature reservoirs, output was also restricted when two major producers halted operations to prepare two new oil fields for production."



ECLAC said the non-energy sector is projected to shrink by -1.8 per cent, the first fall in over five years. "The impaired performance of the energy sector has spilled over into the non-energy sector, while reduced government spending has limited the demand for non-energy services. The manufacturing sector is projected to contract by 5.7 per cent, the agriculture sector by 6 per cent and the service sector by 1.2 per cent."



ECLAC said: "There are a few bright spots in the service sector, with the transport, storage and communication sub-sector and the finance, insurance and real estate sub-sector projected to grow by 2.1 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively."



Turning to inflation in Trinidad and Tobago, ECLAC said this indicator fluctuated slightly over the first nine months of 2016, but remained below 4 per cent, with a rate of 2.4 per cent in January 2016 rising to 3.0 per cent by September. The largest price increases were seen in the food subcategory, where inflation peaked at 9.9 per cent in April before gradually falling to 6.1 per cent by September. Food price increases were countered by deflation in the housing market, as the housing index recorded negative growth from April (-0.4 per cent) to September (-0.6 per cent).



"The effect of the economic slowdown has been manifested in the economys labour force statistics. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2016 and then to 4.4 per cent in the second quarter. Labour market statistics varied by industry. Unemployment in the oil and gas sector, which had increased to 8.3 per cent by the fourth quarter of 2015, fell to 3.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2016, largely because of workers leaving the sector. In the most recent estimate, unemployment was highest in the construction sector (8.6 per cent) and lowest in the agriculture sector (1.0 per cent)," ECLAC said.





Trinidad and Tobago's economy is projected to have shrunk by 4.5 per cent in 2016, following contractions of 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent in 2014 and 2015, respectively, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said as it launched its Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2016 Wednesday at the ECLAC regional headquarters on Chancery Lane in Port of Spain Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2016)."In 2017, natural gas output from two new fields should increase the supply for downstream production and the government should raise capital expenditure, leading to estimated growth of 0.5 per cent," ECLAC said in a statement released at the launch.Continued natural gas supply shortages, maintenance shutdowns and weak energy prices contributed to the energy sector's deterioration, while linkages with that sector pulled down the non-energy sector, ECLAC said.The current account deficit widened as a result of reduced goods exports, while foreign direct investment saw a modest recovery. The government's fiscal deficit expanded to 4.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). In response, the government made several adjustments to compensate for lost energy revenues, including several new tax initiatives. In monetary policy, the Central Bank's repo rate was left unchanged in 2016 and the exchange rate against the United States dollar was allowed to weaken.Unemployment rose to 4.4 per cent in the second quarter of the year as the slowdown took hold. ECLAC said in fiscal year 2015/2016, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago ran an estimated deficit of 4.2 per cent of GDP, an increase on the 1.5 per cent deficit of fiscal 2014/2015. The deficit was originally estimated at 1.8 per cent of GDP but worsened because of lower energy revenue. While the government managed to increase non-tax revenue by 18 per cent (largely as a result of repayment of past lending), tax revenue fell by 31 per cent because of a 90.3 per cent drop in the contribution from oil companies.The budget for fiscal 2016/2017, which is based on an estimated oil price of US$48 per barrel and a gas price of US$2.25 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), predicts a deficit of 3.9 per cent of GDP. Since energy revenues are expected to remain flat, the government has implemented several measures to increase revenue from other sources. Among other things, a previously proposed property tax is being reinstated, a new income tax bracket and a 7 per cent tax on online shopping has been established, and fuel subsidies have been mostly abolished. The budgeted deficit will be financed through borrowing, about three quarters of which will come from domestic sources, ECLAC noted.As a result of the contracting economy, in 2016 the Central Bank kept the repo rate at 4.75 per cent, where it had been since December 2015. Although the Bank raised this rate several times over 2015, commercial banks' average lending rates declined over the year, before increasing by 0.29 percentage points from December 2015 to June 2016.ECLAC said: "This lag in monetary policy transmission may be due to the banks being supplied with enough resources from excess liquidity in the banking system without having to access central bank repo facilities. Credit to the private sector grew by just 1.2 per cent from December 2015 to August 2016, down from 7.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent at the end of 2014 and 2015, respectively."ECLAC noted that the Central Bank "allowed the exchange rate to slowly depreciate after maintaining a quasi-peg for about 20 years. The official United States dollar selling rate weakened by 6.1 per cent between October 2015 and October 2016, from $6.3627 to $6.7507 per US$1. As a result of the slowdown in the economy, the central bank sold 44 per cent less foreign exchange to authorized dealers between January and October 2016 than in the same period the previous year. However, foreign exchange remains scarce, and many banks have resorted to rationing United States dollars to customers."ECLAC noted the country's "current account deficit over the first six months of 2016 was 280.8 per cent up on the same period in 2015, while the annualized deficit deteriorated to an estimated -10.2 per cent of GDP from - 0.9 per cent in 2015. The main reason for this increase was a goods trade deficit of an annualized -3.8 per cent of GDP, the first negative goods trade balance since 1998. The financial account balance is estimated to have moved up from 10.6 per cent of GDP in 2015 to 15.7 per cent in 2016, as foreign direct investment inflows (mostly into the energy sector, as several energy firms have continued to invest in new wells) rose from 2.0 per cent to 6.1 per cent of GDP and commercial banks reduced their holdings of foreign assets."The Chile-based ECLAC said it projected "a contraction of 4.5 per cent in the economy of Trinidad and Tobago in 2016, the third consecutive year of negative growth. The main contributor to this contraction will have been the energy sector, shrinking by a projected 9.6 per cent. Despite a moderate increase in oil prices over the first half of 2016, Trinidad and Tobagos energy sector was constrained by reduced supply. In addition to the long-term trend of decreasing production from mature reservoirs, output was also restricted when two major producers halted operations to prepare two new oil fields for production."ECLAC said the non-energy sector is projected to shrink by -1.8 per cent, the first fall in over five years. "The impaired performance of the energy sector has spilled over into the non-energy sector, while reduced government spending has limited the demand for non-energy services. The manufacturing sector is projected to contract by 5.7 per cent, the agriculture sector by 6 per cent and the service sector by 1.2 per cent."ECLAC said: "There are a few bright spots in the service sector, with the transport, storage and communication sub-sector and the finance, insurance and real estate sub-sector projected to grow by 2.1 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively."Turning to inflation in Trinidad and Tobago, ECLAC said this indicator fluctuated slightly over the first nine months of 2016, but remained below 4 per cent, with a rate of 2.4 per cent in January 2016 rising to 3.0 per cent by September. The largest price increases were seen in the food subcategory, where inflation peaked at 9.9 per cent in April before gradually falling to 6.1 per cent by September. Food price increases were countered by deflation in the housing market, as the housing index recorded negative growth from April (-0.4 per cent) to September (-0.6 per cent)."The effect of the economic slowdown has been manifested in the economys labour force statistics. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2016 and then to 4.4 per cent in the second quarter. Labour market statistics varied by industry. Unemployment in the oil and gas sector, which had increased to 8.3 per cent by the fourth quarter of 2015, fell to 3.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2016, largely because of workers leaving the sector. In the most recent estimate, unemployment was highest in the construction sector (8.6 per cent) and lowest in the agriculture sector (1.0 per cent)," ECLAC said. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format