What did Petrotrin and the OWTU agree to?
Tuesday, December 20 2016 @ 11:08 PM AST
A statement from Petrotrin today doesn't say much. It just said they held talks and signed an agreement.
So what did they agree to after going into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday with a meeting that started Monday afternoon?
Here is the verbatim statement from Petrotrin:
On Monday 2016 December 19, Petrotrin officials and representatives of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) held their first conciliation talks at the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development, in San Fernando.
The Meeting started at 2:10 p.m. and after several hours of discussion, parties reached agreement on a number of Articles. Parties signed a Memorandum of Agreement covering areas agreed to, as well as those items agreed to be deferred for further discussion. The meeting ended on Tuesday, 2016 December 20 at 1:25 a.m.
Parties have also agreed to meet at the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development on 2016 December 22 at 4:00p.m. to continue discussions.
Petrotrin reiterates its commitment to participating fully in this process as we continue to work with all our stakeholders to return the Companys operations to a state of sustainability and profitability.
Corporate Communications Department
2016 December 20
