Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 05:19 PM AST

What did Petrotrin and the OWTU agree to?

Tuesday, December 20 2016 @ 11:08 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

A statement from Petrotrin today doesn't say much. It just said they held talks and signed an agreement.

So what did they agree to after going into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday with a meeting that started Monday afternoon?

Here is the verbatim statement from Petrotrin:

On Monday 2016 December 19, Petrotrin officials and representatives of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) held their first conciliation talks at the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development, in San Fernando.

The Meeting started at 2:10 p.m. and after several hours of discussion, parties reached agreement on a number of Articles. Parties signed a Memorandum of Agreement covering areas agreed to, as well as those items agreed to be deferred for further discussion. The meeting ended on Tuesday, 2016 December 20 at 1:25 a.m.

Parties have also agreed to meet at the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development on 2016 December 22 at 4:00p.m. to continue discussions.

Petrotrin reiterates its commitment to participating fully in this process as we continue to work with all our stakeholders to return the Companys operations to a state of sustainability and profitability.

Corporate Communications Department

2016 December 20

