What did Petrotrin and the OWTU agree to? Tuesday, December 20 2016



So what did they agree to after going into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday with a meeting that started Monday afternoon?



Here is the verbatim statement from Petrotrin:



On Monday 2016 December 19, Petrotrin officials and representatives of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) held their first conciliation talks at the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development, in San Fernando.



The Meeting started at 2:10 p.m. and after several hours of discussion, parties reached agreement on a number of Articles. Parties signed a Memorandum of Agreement covering areas agreed to, as well as those items agreed to be deferred for further discussion. The meeting ended on Tuesday, 2016 December 20 at 1:25 a.m.



Parties have also agreed to meet at the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development on 2016 December 22 at 4:00p.m. to continue discussions.



Petrotrin reiterates its commitment to participating fully in this process as we continue to work with all our stakeholders to return the Companys operations to a state of sustainability and profitability.



Corporate Communications Department



