Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 05:17 PM AST

Barbados waives visa requirement for China, accepts military aid

Tuesday, December 20 2016 @ 11:31 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 51



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Maxine McClean shaking hands with Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Barbados, Wang Ke, following the signing of a protocol for the Provision of Military Aid Gratis to Barbados on Monday. (A.Miller/BGIS) For more visit http://gisbarbados.gov.bb/blog/offici...-protocol/

For more on the visa waiver, visit: http://gisbarbados.gov.bb/blog/visa-w...ith-china/

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 943

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2016 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 