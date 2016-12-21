Trinidad & Tobago Government gives out 30-year leases for Penal Debe industrial park Wednesday, December 21 2016 @ 02:13 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 39



Penal/Debe Leases finally handed out



After being issued Letters of Offer in 2010 and 2011, tenants of the Penal/Debe Industrial Park were issued thirty-year (30) leases today by Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry at the Ministry.



The finalisation of the lease agreements follow a commitment made by Minister Gopee-Scoon to the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce in early December. At that time, the Minster indicated to the business community that the Government was conscious of the need for land to facilitate the expansion of businesses and that leases for the Penal/Debe Industrial Park would be finalised and issued before the end of the year.



In addressing the tenants present at todays brief ceremony, Minister Gopee-Scoon stated that the Government is on a path to growth and diversification of the economy through creating economic spaces for businesses to grow. The Trade and Industry Minister gave the commitment of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and its State Agencies such as, eTecK Limited and in particular exporTT Limited, to provide assistance in preparing companies to become competitive and export ready.



Mr. Imtiaz Ahamad, Chairman, eTecK, noted that over the last year, eTecK Limited has been developing economic spaces in the south region. With the handover of leases for the Penal/ Debe Industrial Park, he said, this indicates our commitment to transforming and diversifying the economy.



The Park will facilitate businesses such as processing and packaging of food items, manufacture of wooden furniture, blending of chemicals for the food industry, manufacture of wheel barrows and roof bolts and an auto electrical repair shop.



In attendance were senior officials of eTecK Limited and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.





