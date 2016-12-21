Jamaica to implement IMF's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System Wednesday, December 21 2016 @ 06:40 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 62



An International Monetary Fund (IMF) Statistics Department mission supported the development of Jamaica's National Summary Data Page (NSDP), which will be accessible from the websites of the Bank of Jamaica, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica and the Ministry of Finance & the Public Service  utilizing the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX), a statement from the Government of Jamaica said today."Publication of essential macroeconomic and financial data through the new NSDP will provide national policy makers and domestic and international stakeholders, including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information that the IMFs Executive Board has identified as critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies in a country. Making this information easily accessible in both human and machine‐readable formats, in accordance with an Advance Release Calendar, will allow all users to have simultaneous access to timely data and will bring greater data transparency," the Government said.For the full statement visit: http://www.mof.gov.jm/mof-media/media...ystem.html What's Related http://www.mof.gov.jm/m...

