Grenada to crackdown on sexually explicit videos featuring teenagers

The statement said:



The Partners, made up of representatives from the Private Sector; the Labour Unions; the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs); the Conference of Churches in Grenada (CCG); the Association of Evangelical Churches (AEC) and Government, were all very vocal on this matter.



They think that much of it has to do with the highly explicit lyrics of songs and portrayals in music videos that seem to have become an acceptable norm in society and believe that decisive actions to be taken in putting an end to this current craze.



The CSP agreed that the time is now critical for Government to revisit the Electronic Crimes Act, and have the relevant clauses that were removed entered into force, so that perpetrators can be appropriately penalised. They also identified the need for responsible, healthy, sex education, counseling, parenting and self-esteem building exercises in the schools.



They called for the establishment of a National Censorship Board to address lyrics and visual content.



The CSP takes this opportunity to encourage all persons, especially the school children, to act responsibly and be careful of the activities in which they engage. Parents are encouraged to speak to their children; to get them engaged in constructive after-school activities and to develop a system that will allow them as parents, to keep tabs on their children as much as possible.



The CSP also takes this opportunity to wish everyone a peaceful, blessed and merry Christmas and Happy New Year.



The above-mentioned Home Grown Structural Adjustment Programme is primarily about Grenada's economic fortunes. In that regard, still on Grenada today:







IMF DISBURSES ANOTHER US$2.9 MILLION



The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today completed the Fifth Review of Grenadas economic performance under a program supported by a three-year arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). The completion of the Review enables the disbursement of the equivalent of SDR 2 million (about US$2.9 million), bringing total resources made available to Grenada under the arrangement to the equivalent of SDR 12.04 million (about US$17.5 million). The ECF arrangement in the amount equivalent to SDR 14.04 million (then about 120 percent of Grenadas quota at the IMF) was approved by the Executive Board on June 26, 2014 (see Press Release No. 14/310). The Boards decision on the fifth review was taken on a lapse of time basis.



The government met all performance criteria for end-June 2016 and most structural benchmarks for the Fifth Review. The government made further progress restructuring public debt. Grenadas debt-to-GDP ratio declined to 84.3 percent at end-June from 107 percent in 2013. Together with Grenadas strengthened fiscal framework, including the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Public Debt Management Act, and Public Finance Management Act, the prospects for debt sustainability and durable growth are improving. Real GDP growth (at market prices) is projected to moderate to about 3.0 percent in 2016 and 2017, reflecting strong construction activity and steady external demand for Grenadas tourism services.



