The Bahamas fiscal deficit deteriorated by 36.6%, current account deficit more than doubled Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 02:21 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 34



Fiscal expenditure rose by 7.2% to BS$536.4 million, offsetting the 2.9% rise in revenue to BS$450.4 million, the Central Bank said. BS$1=US$1.



"The estimated fiscal deficit deteriorated by BS$23.0 million (36.6%) to BS$86.0 million during the first quarter of FY2016/17, relative to the comparable period of FY2015/16," the bank said.







The Caribbean nation also imported more than it exported in the quarter. The Central Bank said: "Partial estimates for the third quarter of 2016 suggest that the current account deficit more than doubled to BS$436.6 million from BS$162.2 million in the comparative 2015 period. Underlying this outturn was a sharp reduction in the services account surplus, combined with significant increases in net income account outflows and current transfer payments. In addition, preliminary data indicted that the capital and financial account position reversed to a deficit of BS$59.8 million, relative to a BS$63.2 million surplus in 2015, owing in large measure to other miscellaneous investments outflows, which outweighed the equity-related rise in net direct investment receipts."



For the full report, visit:



Curiously, the Central Bank did not give specific numbers for overall economic growth. Instead, the bank said only: "Preliminary indications are that domestic economic conditions remained mildly positive during the third quarter of 2016, as a number of small to medium-scale foreign investment projects provided impetus to the construction sector."



