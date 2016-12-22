JetBlue to make Boston to Bermuda service year-round with bigger planes Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 11:05 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 36



JetBlue will be using its 150-seat 'Airbus 320' aircraft for this route, replacing the 'Embraer 190' which has only 100 seats.



"This will allow us more seat capacity year round. So where we had 100 seats a day for six months, now we will have 150 seats a day for 12 months," a Government statement said yesterday.



Starting May 18, JetBlue will begin a year-round service between Boston and Bermuda - a flight which was seasonal (May to October) for almost 10 years.

