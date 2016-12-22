Rogue One, a Star Wars movie - quick review Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 01:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 27



To say the end of this movie is predictable would be wrong. The whole movie is predictable, not just the end.



Also, Hollywood seems obsessed in recent times with the tough girl kick-butt image, and of course, this one had to be the daughter of a good rebel turned bad, and although she was raised by some other guy, she loved him sooooo much. That is inconsistent with reality, to say the least, but the movie writers probably didn't know that (or didn't care) because they don't know anyone who was abandoned by a parent (or grew up thinking that).



There is a natural curiosity among children who grew up without parents but certainly not the warm fuzzy feelings and ready forgiveness and understanding portrayed in this movie. In fact, catch me on a bad day, and I would say the movie makers ought to apologize to kids who grew up without parents for their insensitivity.



But you know what, let me show some understanding and forgiveness. The main objective was probably to ride the Star Wars wave, get all those lifelong fans who dress up as Star Wars characters, well into their 40s, to add some little-needed cash to the Lucas coffers, especially around this time of Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year.



Great movie if you're a Star Wars fan. Go for it!



In the end she falls in love with the much older guy with the accent after they defeat the bad guys just enough for there to be a sequel when the bad guys come back to destroy them. GOOD FOR THE TEEN MIND (This includes teenagers and adults who haven't matured.)

