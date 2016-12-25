Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, December 25 2016 @ 07:53 PM AST

Why he/she didn't call/respond to your call for Crhistmas

Sunday, December 25 2016 @ 01:07 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 28

Wondering why he/she didn't call/return your call for Christmas?

Please forgive whoever didn't call or return your call or whatever for Christmas. The person probably has some really good reasons.

The phone died just after they read your whatsapp message and you saw the two blue ticks just at that moment. The phone just won't come back on.

He/she is so depressed right now because his/her child doesn't speak to him/her anymore and Christmas is a painful reminder of why: he/she was busy, out partying instead of buying the birthday cake.

He/she has a serious character flaw. We're all human. We all have flaws.

So this Christmas, make an excuse for whoever you're pissed with and forgive. You'll be happy you did, maybe not immediately but for sure, you will be happy you did.

Merry Christmas!

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 727

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2016 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.09 seconds 