Why he/she didn't call/respond to your call for Crhistmas Sunday, December 25 2016 @ 01:07 PM AST

Wondering why he/she didn't call/return your call for Christmas?



Please forgive whoever didn't call or return your call or whatever for Christmas. The person probably has some really good reasons.



The phone died just after they read your whatsapp message and you saw the two blue ticks just at that moment. The phone just won't come back on.



He/she is so depressed right now because his/her child doesn't speak to him/her anymore and Christmas is a painful reminder of why: he/she was busy, out partying instead of buying the birthday cake.



He/she has a serious character flaw. We're all human. We all have flaws.



So this Christmas, make an excuse for whoever you're pissed with and forgive. You'll be happy you did, maybe not immediately but for sure, you will be happy you did.



