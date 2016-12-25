Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, December 25 2016 @ 07:53 PM AST

Singer George Michael has died at 53

Sunday, December 25 2016 @ 07:46 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 18

The British singer, whose hits included Careless Whisper, One More Try and the arguably pederastic Father Figure, has died at age 53.

So slow is Christmas as a news day, expect this to take off as odes to match Prince's flow in.

The family has given no reason for his death and asked for privacy, which may only aid speculation.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 727

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2016 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 