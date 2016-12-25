The Bahamas' Central Bank cuts interest rates by 50bps to 4% Sunday, December 25 2016 @ 11:08 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 57



"The Bank expects financial institutions to follow suit with a corresponding reduction in the Prime (lending) Rate, from 4.75% to 4.25% and adjustments in lending rates on new credit facilities. Interest rate reductions for existing facilities should be accorded in line with contractual provisions that govern the timing of such changes. This policy action is intended to position the domestic business sector to take more advantage of growth opportunities in the near to medium term, and to provide more support to housing sector investments," the bank said.



"In taking this action, the Bank considered several factors, including the prospects for a pick-up in growth in the coming year resulting mainly from the expansion in the tourism plant and the potential for increased foreign currency inflows to buttress the external reserves, which stand currently at US$928.6 million or an estimated 17.4 weeks of total merchandise imports - well above the 12.0 weeks benchmark. The economy also faces reduced pressures on the balances given the significant reduction in the oil import bill which is expected to be sustained in large part over the medium-term. Other prudential constraints remain in place to ensure sustainable credit trends.



"This includes the maximum debt servicing ratio limit of 40%-45% (on the aggregate of personal loans, mortgages, rent and property maintenance) and the minimum down payment requirement of 15% percent for such loans.



"The recent, temporary easing in these requirements still only applies for hurricane recovery facilities. Lending policies should also continue to be conservative, as commercial banks manage the expected gradual reduction in the overhang of non-performing loans. The Central Bank will continue to closely monitor economic and monetary developments and will, where prudent, make further adjustments in its monetary stance in order to ensure the stability of the financial sector and contribute to sustainable economic growth. The Bank will also continue to explore other interventions to increase the private sectors access to financing of a growth enhancing nature, having regard to activities that strengthen net foreign exchange earnings potential."



Dec. 22, 2016







The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBB) said in a statement over the weekend it reduced "the Discount Rate," which is that country's policy rate, by 50 basis points (bps) to 4%"The Bank expects financial institutions to follow suit with a corresponding reduction in the Prime (lending) Rate, from 4.75% to 4.25% and adjustments in lending rates on new credit facilities. Interest rate reductions for existing facilities should be accorded in line with contractual provisions that govern the timing of such changes. This policy action is intended to position the domestic business sector to take more advantage of growth opportunities in the near to medium term, and to provide more support to housing sector investments," the bank said."In taking this action, the Bank considered several factors, including the prospects for a pick-up in growth in the coming year resulting mainly from the expansion in the tourism plant and the potential for increased foreign currency inflows to buttress the external reserves, which stand currently at US$928.6 million or an estimated 17.4 weeks of total merchandise imports - well above the 12.0 weeks benchmark. The economy also faces reduced pressures on the balances given the significant reduction in the oil import bill which is expected to be sustained in large part over the medium-term. Other prudential constraints remain in place to ensure sustainable credit trends."This includes the maximum debt servicing ratio limit of 40%-45% (on the aggregate of personal loans, mortgages, rent and property maintenance) and the minimum down payment requirement of 15% percent for such loans."The recent, temporary easing in these requirements still only applies for hurricane recovery facilities. Lending policies should also continue to be conservative, as commercial banks manage the expected gradual reduction in the overhang of non-performing loans. The Central Bank will continue to closely monitor economic and monetary developments and will, where prudent, make further adjustments in its monetary stance in order to ensure the stability of the financial sector and contribute to sustainable economic growth. The Bank will also continue to explore other interventions to increase the private sectors access to financing of a growth enhancing nature, having regard to activities that strengthen net foreign exchange earnings potential."Dec. 22, 2016 What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format