Monday, December 26 2016 @ 05:58 PM AST

Dominican Republic economy grew between 6% and 6.5%, Central Bank Governor estimates

Monday, December 26 2016 @ 03:35 PM AST

Dominican Republic Central Bank Governor Hector Valdez Albizu estimated the Dominican Republic economy grew between 6% and 6.5% in 2016 after a meeting with an association of free zone area merchants (Adozona), media in the Caribbean's largest free market economy reported today.

Hoy Digital said he recalled that the economy grew 6.9% in the firs nine months of the year (January-September 2016) and estimated the year will close with economic growth between 6% and 6.5% depending on agricultural production and how it is affected by recent rains in the north of the country.

Valdez Albizu estimated 2016 will close with inflation at 1%.

