Taiwan gives St Kitts & Nevis Defence Force 8 trucks Wednesday, December 28 2016 @ 08:08 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 17



"Taiwan has continued to play a very important role in the social and political development of our federation. In 2007, the Republic of China on Taiwan donated four trucks and they also assisted the Defence Force Band with instruments to the tune of $150, 000 US dollars. They also provided assistance in the development of our officers by giving scholarships to attend the Fu Hsing Kang Military College," said Commander of the St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKDF) Colonel Patrick Wallace.



In his very brief remarks, Prime Minister Timothy Harris said: "We are delighted today that we can add to the resources that are being provided to the Defence Force to the tune of over EC$800,000 dollars in transportation support to the Defence Force.



Four lorry trucks and four pickup trucks, the St Nitts and Nevis Government said in a statement today."Taiwan has continued to play a very important role in the social and political development of our federation. In 2007, the Republic of China on Taiwan donated four trucks and they also assisted the Defence Force Band with instruments to the tune of $150, 000 US dollars. They also provided assistance in the development of our officers by giving scholarships to attend the Fu Hsing Kang Military College," said Commander of the St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKDF) Colonel Patrick Wallace.In his very brief remarks, Prime Minister Timothy Harris said: "We are delighted today that we can add to the resources that are being provided to the Defence Force to the tune of over EC$800,000 dollars in transportation support to the Defence Force. What's Related More by michaelariston

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format