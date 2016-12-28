Dangal movie review (short) Wednesday, December 28 2016 @ 09:15 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 24 Yawn.



The good tear-jerking lessons from this movie is in the fight for women in India, and many other parts of the world where women are taught to suppress their ambitions and settle for less than men.



There are two turning points in the movie. Above was the first, when in the end, Geeta was told her battle was every girl's battle.



But another major turning point was when the girls, who had detested their father for the training he was putting them through, heard from a bride that she (the young bride) wished she had a father like theirs, who was preparing them for a brighter future.



I dare say, I recommend this movie. It was worth watching.



Realistically, the girls' father was clearly shown to be driven primarily by his own dream but it certainly moved forward the feminine agenda.



Take a look. Even if it's just to disagree. It's deep.



