Commingling, misappropriation gazetted Wednesday, March 01 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 12



Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL) paid a $30,000 fine imposed by the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) for the Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited (TTNGL) chief financial officer (CFO) who failed to declare his shareholding in the company via what the TTSEC calls a Form 22, according to Gazette No. 139 of December 7, 2016.



TTNGL is the State-owned holding company created in 2013 "to enable the public to participate in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and own an equity interest in Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL)," according to its 2015 annual report released December last year. Sheldon Sylvester was appointed its CFO on March 7, 2016. "The company (TTNGL) is an investment holding company and is not engaged in any other activities," according to the annual report. Sylvester, according to the report, is the sole principal officer of TTNGL.



The $30,000 is comparable to what now Energy Minister Franklin Khan was fired for during the second Patrick Manning administration - $20,000 cheques from Dansam Dhansook - around 2004; now Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives and Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis credit card overdraft of $174,000 in 2007; and former Tobago Development Minister Vernella Alleyne-Toppin's $68,048.16 State-issued credit card bill. Alleyne-Toppin apologised in 2012 and then Leader of Government Business Roodal Moonilal said all the money she used was repaid.



The parent company of TTNGL, the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC), blamed an 'external provider' and said it is pursuing reimbursement to the company. Meanwhile, the TTSEC defended its acceptance of a $90,000 cheque from PPGPL, with the $30,000 payment bundled in, saying it viewed this case as one for the parties to work out among themselves.



NGC and TTSEC responses



"At the time the fine was incurred, TTNGL had contracted its corporate secretariat services to an external provider whose scope included, inter alia, the filing of all documentation required under the Securities Act (SA). The fine, which related to the late submission of documentation required under the SA, was levied on the CFO in his capacity as a Senior Officer of TTNGL. The outstanding documentation has since been fully submitted and all further documentation as required under the SA have been duly filed up to date. TTNGL paid the fine to comply with its obligations and is currently in discussions with the external provider for a reimbursement of the monies paid," NGC Corporate Communications Manager Lisa Burkett said in an emailed response to queries, copying in NGC Chairman Gerry Brooks among others.



Asked why did the TTSEC accept payment for fines from PPGPL, which itself wasn't fined, for an employee (the CFO) of one of its shareholders, TTSEC Chairman Douglas Mendes responded: "The Commission has no policy which requires the acceptance of the payment of fines, no matter who the payee might be. Neither does the Commission have a policy that requires payment of fines by the actual party who was in contravention of the Securities Act, 2012. This is no such requirement in the Act. The Commission will accept payment of fines from third parties on behalf of persons found to be in contravention of the Act on a case by case basis. You will no doubt be aware that in the comparable situation of persons found guilty of criminal offences, there is no law or practice which prohibits the payment of fines by third parties on behalf of the offender."



He continued: "In the particular cases in which you have expressed interest, the Commission accepted payment from a related party once it was confirmed that the payment was in satisfaction of the particular penalty. We viewed this as a private arrangement between the parties in question."



Asked why no notice of the postings "in two daily newspapers of general circulation in Trinidad and Tobago" was published, he said: "Section 159 (12) (b) of the Act states that the publication of Orders is satisfied by publication in the Gazette and 'posting on the website of the Commission and issuing a notice in two daily newspapers of general circulation in Trinidad and Tobago notifying the public of such posting'. In compliance with this section, Orders are posted on our website and a listing of all Orders so posted is prepared and published in two daily newspapers of general circulation on approximately a quarterly basis. The publication of this Listing satisfies the requirement to 'notify the public of the posting of the order on the website'. Our last such Listing is attached for your information."



He added: "The Orders in which you expressed interest were posted on the website, as you have noted, but are not on the last listing since they were made on the very day the last listing was published and therefore would have been posted on the website afterwards. They will be included in our next listing which should be published in early February 2017."



What the Gazette said



The payment was bundled in a cheque for $90,000 to the TTSEC, which also fined the TTNGL $60,000 for late filing its Revised Registration Statement, 60 days after the January 14, 2016 due date.



"Whereas Sheldon Sylvester, Chief Financial Officer of Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited (the Respondent) failed to file his Form 22 - Trading Report of a Person Connected to a Reporting Issuer with the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) on or before March 14, 2016; and whereas the Respondent filed his Form 22 - Trading Report of a Person Connected to a Reporting Issuer with the Commission on April 13, 2016, thirty (30) days past the due date of March 14, 2016; and whereas by letter dated May 23, 2016 Staff of the Commission advised the Respondent that it was in contravention of Section 136(1) of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 (the Act); and whereas agent for Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited delivered to the Commission on October 21, 2016 a Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited cheque #41937, dated June 21, 2016, payable to the Trinidad and Tobago Securities & Exchange Commission, in the sum of Ninety Thousand Dollars of which Thirty Thousand Dollars ($30,000.000) represented payment of an administrative fine for the late filing of the Form 22 - Trading Report of a Person Connected to a Reporting Issuer on behalf of the Respondent," said the TTSEC.



It continued: "It is hereby ordered that (1.) The Respondent has contravened Section 136(1) of the Act; (2.) Pursuant to Section 156(2) of the Act, the Respondent has paid to the Commission an administrative fine in the sum of Thirty Thousand Dollars Trinidad and Tobago (TTD $30,000.00) receipt of which the Commission hereby acknowledges; (3.) This Order is to be published in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette and posted on the Commission's website. A notice of the posting shall be published in two daily newspapers of general circulation in Trinidad and Tobago."















It is one of the best documented cases of commingling and misappropriation. It is in the Gazette. Misappropriation, according to the Oxford Dictionary, is the application of another's money to (especially one's own) wrong use. According to Investopedia, commingling is mixing funds so that they are considered the same material fund.Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL) paid a $30,000 fine imposed by the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) for the Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited (TTNGL) chief financial officer (CFO) who failed to declare his shareholding in the company via what the TTSEC calls a Form 22, according to Gazette No. 139 of December 7, 2016.TTNGL is the State-owned holding company created in 2013 "to enable the public to participate in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and own an equity interest in Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL)," according to its 2015 annual report released December last year. Sheldon Sylvester was appointed its CFO on March 7, 2016. "The company (TTNGL) is an investment holding company and is not engaged in any other activities," according to the annual report. Sylvester, according to the report, is the sole principal officer of TTNGL.The $30,000 is comparable to what now Energy Minister Franklin Khan was fired for during the second Patrick Manning administration - $20,000 cheques from Dansam Dhansook - around 2004; now Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives and Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis credit card overdraft of $174,000 in 2007; and former Tobago Development Minister Vernella Alleyne-Toppin's $68,048.16 State-issued credit card bill. Alleyne-Toppin apologised in 2012 and then Leader of Government Business Roodal Moonilal said all the money she used was repaid.The parent company of TTNGL, the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC), blamed an 'external provider' and said it is pursuing reimbursement to the company. Meanwhile, the TTSEC defended its acceptance of a $90,000 cheque from PPGPL, with the $30,000 payment bundled in, saying it viewed this case as one for the parties to work out among themselves.NGC and TTSEC responses"At the time the fine was incurred, TTNGL had contracted its corporate secretariat services to an external provider whose scope included, inter alia, the filing of all documentation required under the Securities Act (SA). The fine, which related to the late submission of documentation required under the SA, was levied on the CFO in his capacity as a Senior Officer of TTNGL. The outstanding documentation has since been fully submitted and all further documentation as required under the SA have been duly filed up to date. TTNGL paid the fine to comply with its obligations and is currently in discussions with the external provider for a reimbursement of the monies paid," NGC Corporate Communications Manager Lisa Burkett said in an emailed response to queries, copying in NGC Chairman Gerry Brooks among others.Asked why did the TTSEC accept payment for fines from PPGPL, which itself wasn't fined, for an employee (the CFO) of one of its shareholders, TTSEC Chairman Douglas Mendes responded: "The Commission has no policy which requires the acceptance of the payment of fines, no matter who the payee might be. Neither does the Commission have a policy that requires payment of fines by the actual party who was in contravention of the Securities Act, 2012. This is no such requirement in the Act. The Commission will accept payment of fines from third parties on behalf of persons found to be in contravention of the Act on a case by case basis. You will no doubt be aware that in the comparable situation of persons found guilty of criminal offences, there is no law or practice which prohibits the payment of fines by third parties on behalf of the offender."He continued: "In the particular cases in which you have expressed interest, the Commission accepted payment from a related party once it was confirmed that the payment was in satisfaction of the particular penalty. We viewed this as a private arrangement between the parties in question."Asked why no notice of the postings "in two daily newspapers of general circulation in Trinidad and Tobago" was published, he said: "Section 159 (12) (b) of the Act states that the publication of Orders is satisfied by publication in the Gazette and 'posting on the website of the Commission and issuing a notice in two daily newspapers of general circulation in Trinidad and Tobago notifying the public of such posting'. In compliance with this section, Orders are posted on our website and a listing of all Orders so posted is prepared and published in two daily newspapers of general circulation on approximately a quarterly basis. The publication of this Listing satisfies the requirement to 'notify the public of the posting of the order on the website'. Our last such Listing is attached for your information."He added: "The Orders in which you expressed interest were posted on the website, as you have noted, but are not on the last listing since they were made on the very day the last listing was published and therefore would have been posted on the website afterwards. They will be included in our next listing which should be published in early February 2017."What the Gazette saidThe payment was bundled in a cheque for $90,000 to the TTSEC, which also fined the TTNGL $60,000 for late filing its Revised Registration Statement, 60 days after the January 14, 2016 due date."Whereas Sheldon Sylvester, Chief Financial Officer of Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited (the Respondent) failed to file his Form 22 - Trading Report of a Person Connected to a Reporting Issuer with the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) on or before March 14, 2016; and whereas the Respondent filed his Form 22 - Trading Report of a Person Connected to a Reporting Issuer with the Commission on April 13, 2016, thirty (30) days past the due date of March 14, 2016; and whereas by letter dated May 23, 2016 Staff of the Commission advised the Respondent that it was in contravention of Section 136(1) of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 (the Act); and whereas agent for Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited delivered to the Commission on October 21, 2016 a Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited cheque #41937, dated June 21, 2016, payable to the Trinidad and Tobago Securities & Exchange Commission, in the sum of Ninety Thousand Dollars of which Thirty Thousand Dollars ($30,000.000) represented payment of an administrative fine for the late filing of the Form 22 - Trading Report of a Person Connected to a Reporting Issuer on behalf of the Respondent," said the TTSEC.It continued: "It is hereby ordered that (1.) The Respondent has contravened Section 136(1) of the Act; (2.) Pursuant to Section 156(2) of the Act, the Respondent has paid to the Commission an administrative fine in the sum of Thirty Thousand Dollars Trinidad and Tobago (TTD $30,000.00) receipt of which the Commission hereby acknowledges; (3.) This Order is to be published in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette and posted on the Commission's website. A notice of the posting shall be published in two daily newspapers of general circulation in Trinidad and Tobago." What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format