Dr John Prince back at TATT, former NIHERST president made PSC chairman Thursday, December 29 2016 @ 05:37 PM AST



THE TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO (Authority), pursuant to section 8(3) of the Telecommunications Act, hereby notifies the public that the appointment of Mrs. CYNTHIA REDDOCK-DOWNES, Executive Officer of Finance and Administration of the Authority to act as the Executive Director also called Chief Executive Officer for the periods 6th May to 5th November, 2016 and 7th November to 2nd December, 2016 has ended.



Pursuant to sections 8(3) and 9(1) of the Act, the Authority further notifies the public that Ms. SHERRY MC MILLAN, Executive Officer, Communications, Consumer and Information Services of the Authority was appointed to act as Executive Director also called Chief Executive Officer of the Authority with effect from 3rd December to 6th December, 2016.



The Authority now notifies the public that pursuant to sections 8(1) and 8(3) of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Authority has appointed DR. JOHN PRINCE to the position of Executive Director also called Chief Executive Officer of the Authority with effect from 7th December, 2016 for a term of two (2) years.



- Gazette No. 143 of (December 15) 2016



APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IT IS HEREBY NOTIFIED for general information that His Excellency the President, in exercise of the power vested in him by subsections (1) and (2) of section 120 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, has appointed MRS. MAUREEN MANCHOUCK, as Chairman of the Public Service Commission of Trinidad and Tobago, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 20th December, 2016.



- Gazette No. 144 of (December 16) 2016





