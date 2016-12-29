Curacao, Sint Maarten economies to show tepid growth in 2017 Thursday, December 29 2016 @ 06:13 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 25





Tourism appeared to be unaffected by Cuba, which was said to be poised to take away the rest of the Caribbean's tourists on rapprochement with the United States of America (USA).





Income from Curacao's refinery is falling.





Anemic growth, but low inflation







For the full report, visit:



