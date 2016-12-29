Trinidad News, Tobago News

Curacao, Sint Maarten economies to show tepid growth in 2017

Thursday, December 29 2016 @ 06:13 PM AST

The economies of Curacao and Sint Maarten are expected to grow ever so slightly in 2017, the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten's 2017 outlook (out today) shows.


Tourism appeared to be unaffected by Cuba, which was said to be poised to take away the rest of the Caribbean's tourists on rapprochement with the United States of America (USA).


Income from Curacao's refinery is falling.


Anemic growth, but low inflation



For the full report, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...17_ENG.pdf

For a presentation not as long as the above, yet longer than this article you're reading now, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...281%29.pdf

