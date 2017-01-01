Grenada trade union secures salary increases for workers Sunday, January 01 2017 @ 02:16 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 25 The Government of Grenada yesterday announced it has reached settlement and has signed the collective agreement with the Grenada Manual Maritime and Intellectual Workers Union (GMMIWU) for salary increases and fringe benefits for the workers at Laura Estate, Mt. Reuil Estate and for the Cooks under the School-feeding programme, for the Negotiation cycle 2017 to 2019.



The Government Negotiating Team (GNT) commended the GMMIWU leadership for aptly balancing its constituents interests with the national good.



Meanwhile, both parties expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the negotiations were conducted.



The GMMIWU is the second Union to have signed the agreement, following on the heels of the Grenada Union of Teachers.



Government anticipates that similar settlements will be reached in the coming days with the other Public Service Unions and Associations. What's Related More by michaelariston

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format