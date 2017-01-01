Cayman Islands regulated funds invested mainly in the U.S. and Cayman Islands Sunday, January 01 2017 @ 02:45 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 46



Investments totalling US$1.117 trillion were primarily long term debt securities and equities issued in the United States and investments of US$1.010 trillion, mostly Master Funds, were allocated to the Cayman Islands. A short, or short position, were most prevalent in long term debt securities issued in Germany and short term debt securities and equities issued in the United States.







In 2015, the Cayman Islands surpassed the United States as the main jurisdiction for Net Asset Value calculation. There were 2,875 funds, with NAV of US$1.207 trillion, for which the service is provided by Cayman companies. For companies in he United States, there were 2,487 such funds, with a NAV of US$1.061 trillion. Together these countries account for 64% of total net asset value for all Cayman regulated funds. Liechtenstein, which accounted for US$10 billion in NAV calculation in 2014, was replaced by the British

Virgin Islands (BVI) in the top 15 locations. Bermuda, Curacao, Australia and Hong Kong also saw growth in this area over the prior reporting period amounts.







Registrar and Transfer Agents in the Cayman Islands provided services to 3,319 funds, with a NAV of US$1.354 trillion or 38% of total funds. The United States with 1,932 funds and NAV of US$853 billion and Ireland with 1,653 funds and NAV of US$751 billion are also important jurisdictions, accounting for net assets of 24% and 21% respectively. Liechtenstein, which provided RTA services to funds accounting for US$10 billion in net assets in 2014, is no longer in the top 15 and was replaced by the BVI.



