Passengers movie review (short)

They were both meant to be in hibernation pods until the end of the 120 years it would take them to arrive at their new planet, Homestead II. However, a technical glitch provoked by a meteor hit, wakes Pratt up early, and after being very lonely for about a year, he wakes her up and lets her believe it was an accident.



He then asks her out and after at least three sex scenes, she finds out he woke her up and detests him, even beating him up on once occasion.



A crew member, Gus, wakes up, also because of the technical problems. His early exit from hibernation makes him very sick, so he dies but not before telling them to fix the ship, giving them his authority.



Pratt attempts to redeem himself with Lawrence. She eventually forgives him, way before he said sorry, though.



Pratt then finds a way to put Lawrence back to sleep while he would stay awake and live out the rest of his life on the ship, alone for 88 years, without living to land on Homestead II. In other words, it was some sort of noble I'm-sorry-now-you-can-go-back-to-sleep move. This is, of course, after he takes all the 'benefits' of being trapped on the ship alone with him, though.



She chooses to stay awake on the spaceship with him and die too.



The rest of the crew eventually awakens on time but only to discover the two had changed the ship significantly before dying.



The best advice came from an android and it was to enjoy the life you have and resist getting caught up in the life you wish you had.



That was the only good lesson in this movie. The rest of it was total and utter trash.

