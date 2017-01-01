Belize tourism soars above Caribbean average, U.S. visitors lead the pack Sunday, January 01 2017 @ 12:26 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 24



"In the first half of the year, stay-over visitors to Belize soared by 16.7% to 199,204, outpacing the 4.0% increase for the Caribbean as a whole. Visitors arriving by air were up by 21.5% due to intensified marketing efforts, increased airlift capacity and lower international airfares. US visitors rose by 25.1%, increasing the share of total arrivals from that market by 4.9 percentage points to 73.3%. Visitors from Europe grew by 4.3%, while Canadian visitors were down by 15.8%. The share of visitors from Europe (EU) and Canada represented 9.3% and 6.0% of total visitors, respectively," the Central Bank of Belize said.







Like Trinidad and Tobago, oil production continues to fall, however.



Tourism in Belize is booming, a review released by the Central Bank of Belize today shows.

Like Trinidad and Tobago, oil production continues to fall, however.

For the full report, visit: https://www.centralbank.org.bz/docs/d...f?sfvrsn=4

