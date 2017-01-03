Baha Mar to cost investor US$3 billion Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 02:10 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



The claim of having reserves at an all-time high is different from what RBC Caribbean released today, however. The bank released the following chart:







"Central Bank (BCB) foreign reserves grew 17% y/y in November 2016 to US$938 million, which we estimate at 2.3 months of imports," said RBC Caribbean Group Economist Marla Dukharan.



The Bahamas government statement also said: "Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) spent US$2 billion to purchase the Baha Mar mega resort, a government source revealed recently. CTFE is injecting another US$1 billion directly into getting the project restarted and completed - something the source said is a huge boost to The Bahamas' economy that S&P (Standard & Poor's Global Ratings) did not pay enough credence to before downgrading this countrys sovereign credit rating."



CTFE is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate owned and controlled by the Cheng Family. To find out how much additional CTFE said it will be investing in Baha Mar, read also:







Citing the Central Bank of The Bahamas, Prime Minister Perry Christie said in a government statement released today (though dated Dec. 30) that "the countrys foreign reserves are at an all time high, reportedly at more than US$928 million".The claim of having reserves at an all-time high is different from what RBC Caribbean released today, however. The bank released the following chart:"Central Bank (BCB) foreign reserves grew 17% y/y in November 2016 to US$938 million, which we estimate at 2.3 months of imports," said RBC Caribbean Group Economist Marla Dukharan.The Bahamas government statement also said: "Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) spent US$2 billion to purchase the Baha Mar mega resort, a government source revealed recently. CTFE is injecting another US$1 billion directly into getting the project restarted and completed - something the source said is a huge boost to The Bahamas' economy that S&P (Standard & Poor's Global Ratings) did not pay enough credence to before downgrading this countrys sovereign credit rating."CTFE is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate owned and controlled by the Cheng Family. To find out how much additional CTFE said it will be investing in Baha Mar, read also: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releas...76628.html What's Related http://www.prnewswire.c...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format