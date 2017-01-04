Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, January 04 2017

Trinidad oil refinery workers serve strike notice

Wednesday, January 04 2017 @ 04:11 PM AST

Petrotrin representatives met with officials of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) at the Ministry of Labour in San Fernando on the last day of the 14-day conciliation period for the negotiations regarding the period 2014 to 2018.

At that meeting, parties were unable to arrive at a mutual resolution. The Minister of Labour has invited both parties to meet at 1:30p.m. tomorrow (2017 January 05) at the Ministry of Labour in Port of Spain.

This morning the Union served strike notice on the Company. The Company wishes to advise that all efforts have been put in place to ensure the continuity of the supply of products.

