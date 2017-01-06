The Bounce Back movie review (short) Hacksaw Ridge movie review (short)

Trinidad News, Tobago News

THE BOUNCE BACK

I want my money back.

This movie is not worthy to be reviewed in words. This was an insult to all humankind. I seriously think I should be refunded.

It ends with them having a baby and writing another book. Walk with a vomit bag because the acting is extremely poor. In fact, you know what, I have already spent too much of my life on this trash. Let's move on fast.



HACKSAW RIDGE

Interesting movie. That's all I'll say.

It was definitely worth the watch.

It ends with the Seventh Day Adventist becoming a war hero without touching a gun in battle.

