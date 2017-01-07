Sunday court meeting is to 'bring resolution' to 2011-2015 OWTU/Petrotrin negotiations Saturday, January 07 2017 @ 07:14 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



Petrotrin and the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) met on 2017 January 06 at the Industrial Court for Mention and Report on outstanding collective agreements for 2011 - 2015.



Discussions on this matter have been scheduled to continue from 4:00p.m. on 2017 Sunday 08 in an effort to bring resolution to this matter.



The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) had to threaten to strike for three months to get the authorities to expedite a matter: wage negotiations for the period 2011-2015, which Finance and acting Energy Minister Colm Imbert hid behind in his initial response to why he could not make an offer to the OWTU for the period to 2017.The following is a verbatim release from Petrotrin dated January 7:Petrotrin and the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) met on 2017 January 06 at the Industrial Court for Mention and Report on outstanding collective agreements for 2011 - 2015.Discussions on this matter have been scheduled to continue from 4:00p.m. on 2017 Sunday 08 in an effort to bring resolution to this matter.

