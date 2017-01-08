For the record: This was the economy Trump inherited from Obama
Verbatim from RBC's Diverging Trajectories (redux) January 6, 2017
US domestic economy closed out 2016 with solid momentum US Q3/16 GDP growth was revised up to 3.5% in the final estimate, representing an even sharper improvement relative to gains averaging 1.1% over the first half of the year.
Domestic spending is now estimated to have gr own by just over 2% in the quarter, little changed from Q2/16s pace, while overall activity was boosted by temporary in- creases in exports and inventories. A reversal in t he contribution from net trade likely weighed on GDP growth in the final quarter of 2016, although we expect stronger domestic spending will keep the economy growing at an above-trend 2.1% annualized pace.
Consumer spending was a bit sluggish to start Q4/16, but with a solid increase in September providing a good jumping off point, the hurdle is low for consumption to record another above-2% gain in the quarter. We also expect the slowdown in personal spending will prove transitory given a solid labour market and income growth as well as decade-high consumer confidence readings.
December s cycle-high auto sales provide early evidence of such.
Also bolstering prospects for domestic demand are reports on capital goods shipments and orders that point to equipment investment ending a four quarter streak of declines, as well as recent gains in home sales and starts that should help retrace some of the previous two quarters wea kness in residential investment.
