The Bahamas still struggling with non-performing loans Sunday, January 08 2017 @ 04:12 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 14



Fees on the products and services offered by commercial banks are the second most important source of revenue after interest earnings, the Central Bank of the Bahamas said January 6.



The Central Bank said:



Table 1 (above) illustrates the significance of these charges for domestic banks over the last decade, based on the Central Banks quarterly profitability survey. While fee setting is driven by profitability targets, they also reflect the banks focus on compensating for other structural gaps in their revenue streams.



The table shows that lending activities continue to underpin the bulk of the returns earned by banks, comprising an average of 95.0 % of their gross earnings margin, with a growth rate of 4.4% per year.



In terms of the other two sources of income, fee-based receipts as a percentage of the gross earnings margin averaged 19.9 % over the 10-year period and grew at the fastest rate of 4.8% per annum; this coincides with the significant increase in non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans (Chart 1).







In contrast, commission and foreign exchange income  which accounts for a mere 5.2% of the gross earnings margin  has lagged the other categories, growing by only 1.4% over the review period.



NOTE (1):

It should be noted that the Central Bank does not regulate bank charges. Moreover, the Clearing Banks Association, (CBA), to which local banks belong, does not determine or influence charges, although the Associations Code of Conduct requires that banks inform their customers of product charges prior to arranging services.



The Banks and Trust Companies Regulations Act also requires advance disclosure to customers of any changes in fees on existing facilities.



NOTE (2):

Whenever a fee is levied, the VAT charge of 7.5% must also be added ; the VAT is not however, affixed to stamp taxes.



For the full report, visit: Fees on the products and services offered by commercial banks are the second most important source of revenue after interest earnings, the Central Bank of the Bahamas said January 6.The Central Bank said:Table 1 (above) illustrates the significance of these charges for domestic banks over the last decade, based on the Central Banks quarterly profitability survey. While fee setting is driven by profitability targets, they also reflect the banks focus on compensating for other structural gaps in their revenue streams.The table shows that lending activities continue to underpin the bulk of the returns earned by banks, comprising an average of 95.0 % of their gross earnings margin, with a growth rate of 4.4% per year.In terms of the other two sources of income, fee-based receipts as a percentage of the gross earnings margin averaged 19.9 % over the 10-year period and grew at the fastest rate of 4.8% per annum; this coincides with the significant increase in non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans (Chart 1).In contrast, commission and foreign exchange income  which accounts for a mere 5.2% of the gross earnings margin  has lagged the other categories, growing by only 1.4% over the review period.NOTE (1):It should be noted that the Central Bank does not regulate bank charges. Moreover, the Clearing Banks Association, (CBA), to which local banks belong, does not determine or influence charges, although the Associations Code of Conduct requires that banks inform their customers of product charges prior to arranging services.The Banks and Trust Companies Regulations Act also requires advance disclosure to customers of any changes in fees on existing facilities.NOTE (2):Whenever a fee is levied, the VAT charge of 7.5% must also be added ; the VAT is not however, affixed to stamp taxes.For the full report, visit: http://centralbankbahamas.com/downloa...698200.pdf What's Related http://centralbankbaham...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format