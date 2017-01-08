Hayden Romano appointed Managing Director of the EMA Sunday, January 08 2017 @ 04:18 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 19



The Chairman, Ms. Nadra Nathai-Gyan on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hayden Romano as the Managing Director of the Authority.



Mr. Romano, an Engineering Geologist by training, brings over 30 years experience in various industries throughout the Caribbean Region to the EMA.



He began his career at the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) ascending to leadership positions in Consulting Engineering, the Construction and Manufacturing sectors and most recently as General Manager, Technical Services at the EMA.



Mr. Romano has lectured part-time at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine, in the Engineering Geology and Petroleum Geosciences disciplines.



He graduated with a BSc degree in Geology from the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica and an MSc Engineering Geology from the Leeds University, UK. He is a Member of the Geological Society of Trinidad and Tobago, a Chartered Geologist, Fellow of the Geological Society of London, UK and Chartered Scientist, London, UK.



The Board of Directors looks forward to the strategic leadership of Mr. Romano as issues of current and emerging environmental concerns are addressed.

