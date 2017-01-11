Cemex offers TCL shareholders US$ for their shares
Wednesday, January 11 2017 @ 01:03 AM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 20
As Trinidad and Tobago authorities continue to hold back foreign exchange, creating a shortage of US dollars and other currencies for ordinary people who want to buy, the Mexican cement maker is offering TCL shareholders the option to sell their shares and be paid in US$.
For the full release, visit: http://www.cemex.com/MediaCenter/Pres...70109.aspx
For the full release, visit: http://www.cemex.com/MediaCenter/Pres...70109.aspx