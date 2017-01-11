Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, January 11 2017 @ 01:35 AM AST

Cemex offers TCL shareholders US$ for their shares

Wednesday, January 11 2017 @ 01:03 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 20

As Trinidad and Tobago authorities continue to hold back foreign exchange, creating a shortage of US dollars and other currencies for ordinary people who want to buy, the Mexican cement maker is offering TCL shareholders the option to sell their shares and be paid in US$.

For the full release, visit: http://www.cemex.com/MediaCenter/Pres...70109.aspx

