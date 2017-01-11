Trinidad News, Tobago News

Media Relations: Why you should always answer the question

It is obvious a thief will not cooperate with the police.

A politician will not want to answer a reporter's questions.

A company will not come forward with evidence to prove it has been bribing officials.

Overall, the guilty will not voluntarily give evidence to confirm their guilt, so not answering is a form of self-condemnation.

