Media Relations: Why you should always answer the question
Wednesday, January 11 2017 @ 01:55 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
It is obvious a thief will not cooperate with the police.
A politician will not want to answer a reporter's questions.
A company will not come forward with evidence to prove it has been bribing officials.
Overall, the guilty will not voluntarily give evidence to confirm their guilt, so not answering is a form of self-condemnation.
