U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad & Tobago: Hold leaders accountable Friday, January 13 2017



THE MOST IMPORTANT TITLE, THE MOST POWERFUL POSITION: CITIZEN



The saying goes that the most important title in a democracy is not President or Prime Minister or Ambassador or 15th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps or and I cant believe Im saying this even Marine. The most important title, the most powerful position, is Citizen.



TRINIDAD & TOBAGO CITIZENS MUST HOLD LEADERS ACCOUNTABLE



President Obama said recently, and I quote: When citizens are free to speak their minds, to organize for what they believe in and to hold their leaders accountable, governments are more responsive. When communities, including minorities are free to live and pray and love as they chose; when nations uphold the rights of all their people  including and perhaps especially women and girls  then those countries are more likely to thrive. If you want strong successful countries, you need strong, vibrant civil societies.



PRIME MINISTER ROWLEY FACED OBSTRUCTION



Despite obstruction, Dr. The Honorable Prime Minister Keith Rowley has pressed forward for real change. I couldnt have asked for a more courageous partner. The Honorable Prime Minister and his government have shown the political will to go after corruption, face a faltering economy, deal with the threat of terrorist fighters, and start to tackle startlingly high crime. The seeds of these problems were planted before this government took power and they have deep roots.



These problems did not manifest in the last 15 months. Turning them around will take time, patience, self-honesty but most importantly a sense of urgency and a demand for accountability by the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.



CHARGE IN CHARGE



Embassy is in good hands with John McIntyre as Chargé.



