Former Citibank VP: Petrotrin has $28b to get Thursday, March 02 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 9



Both Petrotrin and Citibank, however, in their responses for this story, said it is too late. Contacted by phone and email January 13, Citibank Trinidad & Tobago's public affairs office referred the matter to Citi Latin America. Miami-based Citi Corporate Affairs and Communications Director Alexandra Ravinet responded by email January 16: "These transactions are over 20 years old; we have reviewed them extensively and there is no basis for a legal claim. The bank acted in accordance with the law and while it is our policy not to comment on transactions with our clients, we can assure that the allegations are without merit."



Petrotrin in a statement emailed February 1 said: "The matter first arose in 1999. The then Board of Petrotrin gave full and mature consideration to the matter and decided on the most prudent course of action. The matter is now statute barred."



WebFinance Inc. Business Dictionary defines 'statute barred' to mean the "action, agreement, claim, obligation, or right that can no longer be the subject of a legal action because the time limit imposed by the limitations act (see statute of limitations) has been exceeded."



However, "fraud is not statute barred," Seereeram contended. He challenged the parties to let the court decide on the statute bar if they are so sure. He said US$4.2 billion is not money to be scoffed at.



FANNING OLD FLAMES



It is not the first time the multi-million-dollar transaction reared its head in the media. It first came to light when Alliance Capital, the company hired to recover the money for Petrotrin sued Petrotrin for 'breach of contract', after Petrotrin engaged a legal firm in its stead, and documents filed in court became public.



Articles appeared in the daily newspapers of Trinidad and Tobago on April 23 and 24, 2000. Then in October 2002, New York-based Time magazine fact-checked and published "the inside story of how lenders at Citibank allegedly played loan shark, charging the island nations of the Caribbean excess fees and interest payments". Time also reported on other work Seereeram was doing to help other Caribbean governments, including Dominica, to recover money from Citibank and Royal Merchant Bank overcharges, which Seereeram said has since been paid.



Among the documents that became public was a May 12, 2000, letter from then Citibank Managing Director Steve Bideshi to then Energy Minister Finbar Gangar thanking the minister for discussing the matter with him and the opportunity to "set the record straight with Citibank's position on this transaction."



Citibank acknowledged, in that letter, inside information about the transaction held by the owners of the company hired to recover the money for Petrotrin. The bank's letter to the then energy minister said: "Indeed, it is quite remarkable to note that, during the course of his former employment at Citibank, one of these individuals was personally involved in putting together this transaction, that his company, Alliance Capital, now seeks to criticize."



The Express stumbled upon the Seereeram story when the financial consultant was responding to queries on January 5 about solutions and the way forward for the ailing State-owned integrated oil and gas company.



HOW DID HE REACH US$4.2B?



Explaining how he arrived at the US$4.2 billion receivable, Seereeram said: "Citibank New York overcharged Petrotrin US$25 million on a net loan for US$61 million. Citibank Trinidad acted as financial advisors to Petrotrin and were in breach of their fiduciary responsibilities. Citibank colluded with Citibank New York to extract undue profits on what should have been a simple US$61 million receivables financing. Instead they concocted a convoluted transaction where Petrotrin was required to borrow an additional US$95 million and deposit the same US$95 million to secure the the US$95 million loan. The interest rate differential between the loan and the deposit was in fact a fee calculated on US$95 million."



Seereeram said: "Fraud is not statute bar and the present value of the direct damages to Petrotrin is in excess of US$4.2 billion calculated as follows: Value in 1995 = US$25 million; hurdle rate for Petrotrin = 25 per cent; number of years from 1995 to 2017 = 23; present value = US$4.2 billion. This, of course, excludes punitive damages. The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), Petrotrin and the Government should work together to recover these sums. The sum of US$4.2 billion or $28.35 billion is not something to scoff at. This would solve all of Petrotrin's financial problems and give the OWTU what they want."



The trade union should also hold to the demand for accountability by management for some very bad decisions, Seereeram said.



"As the shareholder, Government should engage a petroleum consultant to review the operations of Petrotrin in order to determine the areas of weaknesses and areas to be improved. The study should also look at the best way to restructure the company, which may include spinning off operating divisions. Government should also look at branding Petrotrin as an 'essential service' in order to avoid any group from holding the country to ransom," he advised.



Seereeram said: "Equally important is to review the Citibank transaction and engage a competent securities attorney from Trinidad and New York to review and advise the best course of action for Petrotrin and Government to embark upon. Concurrently, Government should set up an enquiry into why Petrotrin did not pursue the matter. They would be surprised."































At a time when State-owned Petrotrin needs money, former Citibank Vice President Ved Seereeram said in a telephone interview yesterday (Feb. 2), the reopening of an aborted attempt to recover a 20-year-old overcharge, could yield in excess of US$4.2 billion ($28.3 billion) for Petrotrin, excluding punitive damages.Both Petrotrin and Citibank, however, in their responses for this story, said it is too late. Contacted by phone and email January 13, Citibank Trinidad & Tobago's public affairs office referred the matter to Citi Latin America. Miami-based Citi Corporate Affairs and Communications Director Alexandra Ravinet responded by email January 16: "These transactions are over 20 years old; we have reviewed them extensively and there is no basis for a legal claim. The bank acted in accordance with the law and while it is our policy not to comment on transactions with our clients, we can assure that the allegations are without merit."Petrotrin in a statement emailed February 1 said: "The matter first arose in 1999. The then Board of Petrotrin gave full and mature consideration to the matter and decided on the most prudent course of action. The matter is now statute barred."WebFinance Inc. Business Dictionary defines 'statute barred' to mean the "action, agreement, claim, obligation, or right that can no longer be the subject of a legal action because the time limit imposed by the limitations act (see statute of limitations) has been exceeded."However, "fraud is not statute barred," Seereeram contended. He challenged the parties to let the court decide on the statute bar if they are so sure. He said US$4.2 billion is not money to be scoffed at.FANNING OLD FLAMESIt is not the first time the multi-million-dollar transaction reared its head in the media. It first came to light when Alliance Capital, the company hired to recover the money for Petrotrin sued Petrotrin for 'breach of contract', after Petrotrin engaged a legal firm in its stead, and documents filed in court became public.Articles appeared in the daily newspapers of Trinidad and Tobago on April 23 and 24, 2000. Then in October 2002, New York-based Time magazine fact-checked and published "the inside story of how lenders at Citibank allegedly played loan shark, charging the island nations of the Caribbean excess fees and interest payments". Time also reported on other work Seereeram was doing to help other Caribbean governments, including Dominica, to recover money from Citibank and Royal Merchant Bank overcharges, which Seereeram said has since been paid. http://content.time.com/time/magazine...79,00.html Among the documents that became public was a May 12, 2000, letter from then Citibank Managing Director Steve Bideshi to then Energy Minister Finbar Gangar thanking the minister for discussing the matter with him and the opportunity to "set the record straight with Citibank's position on this transaction."Citibank acknowledged, in that letter, inside information about the transaction held by the owners of the company hired to recover the money for Petrotrin. The bank's letter to the then energy minister said: "Indeed, it is quite remarkable to note that, during the course of his former employment at Citibank, one of these individuals was personally involved in putting together this transaction, that his company, Alliance Capital, now seeks to criticize."The Express stumbled upon the Seereeram story when the financial consultant was responding to queries on January 5 about solutions and the way forward for the ailing State-owned integrated oil and gas company.HOW DID HE REACH US$4.2B?Explaining how he arrived at the US$4.2 billion receivable, Seereeram said: "Citibank New York overcharged Petrotrin US$25 million on a net loan for US$61 million. Citibank Trinidad acted as financial advisors to Petrotrin and were in breach of their fiduciary responsibilities. Citibank colluded with Citibank New York to extract undue profits on what should have been a simple US$61 million receivables financing. Instead they concocted a convoluted transaction where Petrotrin was required to borrow an additional US$95 million and deposit the same US$95 million to secure the the US$95 million loan. The interest rate differential between the loan and the deposit was in fact a fee calculated on US$95 million."Seereeram said: "Fraud is not statute bar and the present value of the direct damages to Petrotrin is in excess of US$4.2 billion calculated as follows: Value in 1995 = US$25 million; hurdle rate for Petrotrin = 25 per cent; number of years from 1995 to 2017 = 23; present value = US$4.2 billion. This, of course, excludes punitive damages. The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), Petrotrin and the Government should work together to recover these sums. The sum of US$4.2 billion or $28.35 billion is not something to scoff at. This would solve all of Petrotrin's financial problems and give the OWTU what they want."The trade union should also hold to the demand for accountability by management for some very bad decisions, Seereeram said."As the shareholder, Government should engage a petroleum consultant to review the operations of Petrotrin in order to determine the areas of weaknesses and areas to be improved. The study should also look at the best way to restructure the company, which may include spinning off operating divisions. Government should also look at branding Petrotrin as an 'essential service' in order to avoid any group from holding the country to ransom," he advised.Seereeram said: "Equally important is to review the Citibank transaction and engage a competent securities attorney from Trinidad and New York to review and advise the best course of action for Petrotrin and Government to embark upon. Concurrently, Government should set up an enquiry into why Petrotrin did not pursue the matter. They would be surprised." What's Related http://content.time.com...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format