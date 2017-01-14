Live by Night, Nocturnal Animals - short movie reviews Saturday, January 14 2017 @ 11:47 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 22 After Assassin's Creed, I think it's safe to say it will be the same trash. If you want to passionately disagree with me, tweet my boss @wwwnewscott and you can also jump in a lake too. I don't really care because he's not paying me.



The reason I do these reviews for free is that I learn a lot about myself. For example, on viewing Live by Night, I was reminded that theatre-going is a social experience and there are a lot of lonely people out there. Some of them need, not only the company of two equally immature boys but also a place where they can put their feet up on the backs of the seats in front of them to prove their manhood, because when they look in their pants, they have doubts.



I also learned that small minds will come up with small-minded solutions, and yes, sadly most people are greedy. One cashier is not enough for them. They need two. If they could stand in one line and have a chance at being served by any of two cashiers, they will. In their minds, that seems fair. However, in fairness, both the cashier and the cashed were intellectually challenged.



Speaking of intellectually bankrupt, Assassin's Creed is doing quite well in this market. Nocturnal Animals, a slightly more intelligent, thought-provoking movie, however, stayed only one week on the screens.



So here are the two quick movie reviews:



NOCTURNAL ANIMALS



It was OK. Very artistic but very thought-provoking. It was interesting that the teenager showed the bad guys the middle finger and drew attention to the car she, her mother and father were traveling in. This is what happens when you raise your child without teaching her there are consequences to our actions.



Also, they should have seen the danger from the way the two cars were driving, taking up the whole highway at night, preventing anyone from passing.



I also learned that it's important not to see our children as reflections of ourselves so much that we don't accept them for who they are.



What was interesting too was that it never occurred to the victims to pray nor fight back in self-defence until it was too late.



The whole notion of constantly telling our loved ones "It's OK", when it really is not, is not very smart either.



They should have not embarked on that journey in the first place, but having a spoiled teenager will probably land the adults in a position of obedience to the child. Very foolish.



They should have also planned for or anticipated danger, if they knew they were going to drive lonely roads late at night.



That said, it was more or less a good movie.



LIVE BY NIGHT



Ben Affleck did himself an injustice with this movie. It was very predictable and all about the mindless fights of and among criminals.



Everyone you expect to die, will and of course, the main protagonist becomes a good father in the end, just like that, no epiphany or anything. He just becomes a good guy on screen. Wow. Yawn.

