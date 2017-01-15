Cayman Islands ships entering China to pay reduced fees Sunday, January 15 2017 @ 03:34 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 19

SOURCE: Government of the Cayman Islands





The Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (U.K) Liu Xiaoming is on an official two-day visit to the Cayman Islands, which began yesterday morning (Thursday, 12 January 2017).



During the visit, Ambassador Liu confirmed that China would implement an agreement signed by the U.K. to grant Most Favoured Nation status to Cayman Islands-registered shipping entering Chinese ports.



This will significantly reduce the port dues paid by Cayman Islands ships and is seen as a boost to the competitiveness of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry. The ambassadors confirmation followed earlier discussions between the Governors Office and the Chinese Embassy in London.



Ambassador Liu started his visit yesterday with a courtesy call on Her Excellency the Governor Helen Kilpatrick.



This was followed by a courtesy call on Acting Premier and Minister for District Administration, Tourism and Transport, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell. Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose and Chief Officer for District Administration, Tourism and Transport Stran Bodden greeted Ambassador Liu when he arrived to meet Mr. Kirkconnell.



Prior to a lunch hosted by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, the ambassador also met with Minister for Financial Services, Commerce and Environment, Hon. Wayne Panton and Ministerial Councillor for Health and Culture Roy McTaggart. Later in the day he toured the Cayman Turtle Centre to learn about heritage and conservation efforts before attending a reception with financial services and commerce stakeholders.



Today, Ambassador Liu visited Cayman Enterprise City to learn about the special economic zone and meet Jude Scott, who is chief executive of the private-sector financial services association Cayman Finance.



The ambassadors visit will conclude with a meeting with members of the Chamber of Commerce and a visit to the Cayman Islands National Museum this afternoon.



For further information contact: Catherine MacGillivray SOURCE: Government of the Cayman IslandsThe Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (U.K) Liu Xiaoming is on an official two-day visit to the Cayman Islands, which began yesterday morning (Thursday, 12 January 2017).During the visit, Ambassador Liu confirmed that China would implement an agreement signed by the U.K. to grant Most Favoured Nation status to Cayman Islands-registered shipping entering Chinese ports.This will significantly reduce the port dues paid by Cayman Islands ships and is seen as a boost to the competitiveness of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry. The ambassadors confirmation followed earlier discussions between the Governors Office and the Chinese Embassy in London.Ambassador Liu started his visit yesterday with a courtesy call on Her Excellency the Governor Helen Kilpatrick.This was followed by a courtesy call on Acting Premier and Minister for District Administration, Tourism and Transport, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell. Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose and Chief Officer for District Administration, Tourism and Transport Stran Bodden greeted Ambassador Liu when he arrived to meet Mr. Kirkconnell.Prior to a lunch hosted by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, the ambassador also met with Minister for Financial Services, Commerce and Environment, Hon. Wayne Panton and Ministerial Councillor for Health and Culture Roy McTaggart. Later in the day he toured the Cayman Turtle Centre to learn about heritage and conservation efforts before attending a reception with financial services and commerce stakeholders.Today, Ambassador Liu visited Cayman Enterprise City to learn about the special economic zone and meet Jude Scott, who is chief executive of the private-sector financial services association Cayman Finance.The ambassadors visit will conclude with a meeting with members of the Chamber of Commerce and a visit to the Cayman Islands National Museum this afternoon.For further information contact: Catherine MacGillivray What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format