Travelocity: USA, Canada, Barbados are where Trinis travel to the most
Sunday, January 15 2017 @ 11:26 PM AST
Ever wonder where your neighbors are vacationing?
Here are the Top Destinations that people are traveling to from Trinidad's home airport, internationally called "Port of Spain" although it's really in Piarco. These are according to Travelocity ticket sales. Travelocity sent out an email to its customers on January 12, 2016.
1. New York
2. Fort Lauderdale
3. Miami
4. Toronto
5. Bridgetown
6. Calgary
7. Houston
8. Newark
9. Orlando
10. Las Vegas
