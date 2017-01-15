Trinidad News, Tobago News

Monday, January 16 2017 @ 12:14 AM AST

Travelocity: USA, Canada, Barbados are where Trinis travel to the most

Sunday, January 15 2017 @ 11:26 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Ever wonder where your neighbors are vacationing?

Here are the Top Destinations that people are traveling to from Trinidad's home airport, internationally called "Port of Spain" although it's really in Piarco. These are according to Travelocity ticket sales. Travelocity sent out an email to its customers on January 12, 2016.

1. New York

2. Fort Lauderdale

3. Miami

4. Toronto

5. Bridgetown

6. Calgary

7. Houston

8. Newark

9. Orlando

10. Las Vegas

