Travelocity: USA, Canada, Barbados are where Trinis travel to the most Sunday, January 15 2017 @ 11:26 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 22 Ever wonder where your neighbors are vacationing?



Here are the Top Destinations that people are traveling to from Trinidad's home airport, internationally called "Port of Spain" although it's really in Piarco. These are according to Travelocity ticket sales. Travelocity sent out an email to its customers on January 12, 2016.



1. New York



2. Fort Lauderdale



3. Miami



4. Toronto



5. Bridgetown



6. Calgary



7. Houston



8. Newark



9. Orlando



10. Las Vegas

What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format