Trinidad & Tobago on the road to Barbados Monday, January 16 2017 @ 03:01 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 14



COMMENTARY



The last to downgrade our Caribbean brother, beloved Barbados, - the third most traveled-to destination for Trinis, after the USA and Canada, according to a Travelocity, January 12 email - Caricris on January 10 finally pulled the trigger.



New York-based Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings had long been punishing Rihanna's Caribbean homeland with multiple, dispassionate downgrades.



"Large fiscal deficits driving high and increasing debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP)," said Caricris in its rationale for the downgrade of Barbados bonds to "CariBBB (Foreign Currency Rating) and CariBBB+ (Local Currency Rating) on its regional scale from CariBBB+ and CariA- respectively."



Sounds like Trinidad and Tobago a few months from now. Trinidad and Tobago has also been running large fiscal deficits and increasing its debt-to-GDP ratio. Said for everyone to understand, Government has been un-apologetically borrowing like there's no tomorrow to finance spending beyond its means.



Obsessed with the next election instead of the next generation, the country's leaders have lacked the fortitude to return Trinidad and Tobago to the spending level of fiscal 2010/2011, which is not that far back and not at all unattainable. This would match the current revenue level of fiscal 2017 and there would be no deficit to borrow for.



What happens after they can't borrow and divest any more? Well, let's see what Caricris said about Barbados, which is ahead of us down that same road: "The downward adjustment of Barbados ratings and the negative outlook assigned are driven by concerns over the continued high fiscal deficit and increasing debt burden, which is being financed by the printing of money, creating a challenge for maintaining the fixed exchange rate, and by the delay in several tourism related foreign direct investments (FDI) projects which may temper economic growth."



But who cares? By the time the docile people of Trinidad and Tobago realise what's going on and how they were buggered by wolves in sheep's clothing on both sides of the aisle and in c-suites, the perpetrators would be long gone, to Panama, Miami, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Dublin, London or any other safe haven where these big-fish-in-small-ponds can hold their unknown heads high, literally laughing their way to the banks.



I apologise in advance to the trade unions if I'm reading their responses incorrectly, but it seems like it's: "Well, if you tiefing, I want ah raise, dammit!" That only exacerbates the problem. Two wrongs have never made a right, and as my deceased grandmother used to say, "How you make your bed is how you'll sleep in it." Sweet dreams. In months to come that's all we'll have.







CARICRIS ON BARBADOS:







For the full CARICRIS report, visit:







IMF ON TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO:





The table above from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) country report of June 2016 shows that Trinidad and Tobago's spending level in fiscal 2010/2011 (the former PP Administration's first budget) was that of the projected revenue level of fiscal 2017. This means if Government reverts to what it was spending before the PP coalition took office, there would be no deficit today. But they have only criticized, not actually done anything. Spat in the river while bathing it it.



For the full IMF report, visit:







FINANCE MINISTER COLM IMBERT'S FISCAL 2017 BUDGET SPEECH







For Finance Minister Colm Imbert's full speech visit:



Trinidad and Tobago almost saved over $370 million as the price of oil fell, reducing the cost of the fuel subsidy. But savings? Government would have none of that! The money was quickly re-allocated to the Ministry of Social Development. View from minutes 1:04:15 to about 1:24:00







CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD & TOBAGO PRESENTATION AT THE NOV. 2016 MONETARY POLICY REPORT LAUNCH







For the Central Bank full presentation visit: CariCRIS downgrades Barbados, but hold on, isn't Barbados further down the same road as Trinidad & Tobago?COMMENTARYThe last to downgrade our Caribbean brother, beloved Barbados, - the third most traveled-to destination for Trinis, after the USA and Canada, according to a Travelocity, January 12 email - Caricris on January 10 finally pulled the trigger.New York-based Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings had long been punishing Rihanna's Caribbean homeland with multiple, dispassionate downgrades."Large fiscal deficits driving high and increasing debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP)," said Caricris in its rationale for the downgrade of Barbados bonds to "CariBBB (Foreign Currency Rating) and CariBBB+ (Local Currency Rating) on its regional scale from CariBBB+ and CariA- respectively."Sounds like Trinidad and Tobago a few months from now. Trinidad and Tobago has also been running large fiscal deficits and increasing its debt-to-GDP ratio. Said for everyone to understand, Government has been un-apologetically borrowing like there's no tomorrow to finance spending beyond its means.Obsessed with the next election instead of the next generation, the country's leaders have lacked the fortitude to return Trinidad and Tobago to the spending level of fiscal 2010/2011, which is not that far back and not at all unattainable. This would match the current revenue level of fiscal 2017 and there would be no deficit to borrow for.What happens after they can't borrow and divest any more? Well, let's see what Caricris said about Barbados, which is ahead of us down that same road: "The downward adjustment of Barbados ratings and the negative outlook assigned are driven by concerns over the continued high fiscal deficit and increasing debt burden, which is being financed by the printing of money, creating a challenge for maintaining the fixed exchange rate, and by the delay in several tourism related foreign direct investments (FDI) projects which may temper economic growth."But who cares? By the time the docile people of Trinidad and Tobago realise what's going on and how they were buggered by wolves in sheep's clothing on both sides of the aisle and in c-suites, the perpetrators would be long gone, to Panama, Miami, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Dublin, London or any other safe haven where these big-fish-in-small-ponds can hold their unknown heads high, literally laughing their way to the banks.I apologise in advance to the trade unions if I'm reading their responses incorrectly, but it seems like it's: "Well, if you tiefing, I want ah raise, dammit!" That only exacerbates the problem. Two wrongs have never made a right, and as my deceased grandmother used to say, "How you make your bed is how you'll sleep in it." Sweet dreams. In months to come that's all we'll have.CARICRIS ON BARBADOS:For the full CARICRIS report, visit: http://www.caricris.com/administrator...-2016-.pdf IMF ON TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO:The table above from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) country report of June 2016 shows that Trinidad and Tobago's spending level in fiscal 2010/2011 (the former PP Administration's first budget) was that of the projected revenue level of fiscal 2017. This means if Government reverts to what it was spending before the PP coalition took office, there would be no deficit today. But they have only criticized, not actually done anything. Spat in the river while bathing it it.For the full IMF report, visit: https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/...r16204.pdf FINANCE MINISTER COLM IMBERT'S FISCAL 2017 BUDGET SPEECHFor Finance Minister Colm Imbert's full speech visit: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...or-web.pdf Trinidad and Tobago almost saved over $370 million as the price of oil fell, reducing the cost of the fuel subsidy. But savings? Government would have none of that! The money was quickly re-allocated to the Ministry of Social Development. View from minutes 1:04:15 to about 1:24:00 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2iBgAE1IYI CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD & TOBAGO PRESENTATION AT THE NOV. 2016 MONETARY POLICY REPORT LAUNCHFor the Central Bank full presentation visit: https://www.central-bank.org.tt/sites...1Nov16.pdf What's Related http://www.caricris.com...

https://www.imf.org/ext...

http://www.finance.gov....

https://www.youtube.com...

https://www.central-ban...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format