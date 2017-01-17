Buy a luxury studio apartment or suite in Grenada and get citizenship Tuesday, January 17 2017 @ 01:19 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 24



ST. GEORGES, GRENADA, January 16, 2017  GIS: Grenada is once again set for more development with the start of construction of a new hotel in the south of island called Kimpton Kawana Bay.



Kimpton Kawana Bay will be a 5-star luxury resort situated on the Grand Anse Beach where the former Flamboyant Hotel was located.



Kimpton is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group which is the largest hotel operator globally. The resort will feature a fresh contemporary design.



This particular resort is going to comprise 101 luxury studios, 45 suites, 11 spectacular penthouse apartments and an infinity edge pool towards the beach. State-of-the-art Spa, Gym facility, a very high end restaurant, beach bar, lounge and more, said Ambassador Warren Newfield, principal of True Blue Development, speaking at the launch last week.



Two hundred people will be employed during the construction phase and once opened in excess of 150 jobs will be made available.



The company promises to hire all staff who lost jobs from the closure of Flamboyant Hotel.



Tourism minister Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen is pleased to know that even the small-man will benefit from this project.



I saw somewhere and I noted it here that the Kawana Bay Resort has committed to give preference to local goods and services, and I am very happy for that, Minister Curwen said.



I know that it is a general policy of the government that whatever is available here should be utilized before looking for it abroad.



Kawana Bay is one of the newest developments to be launched under the Citizenship by Investment Programme. The Grenada Government did not say how much will be the foreign direct investment (FDI) by the hotel developer but posted the following yesterday.ST. GEORGES, GRENADA, January 16, 2017  GIS: Grenada is once again set for more development with the start of construction of a new hotel in the south of island called Kimpton Kawana Bay.Kimpton Kawana Bay will be a 5-star luxury resort situated on the Grand Anse Beach where the former Flamboyant Hotel was located.Kimpton is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group which is the largest hotel operator globally. The resort will feature a fresh contemporary design.This particular resort is going to comprise 101 luxury studios, 45 suites, 11 spectacular penthouse apartments and an infinity edge pool towards the beach. State-of-the-art Spa, Gym facility, a very high end restaurant, beach bar, lounge and more, said Ambassador Warren Newfield, principal of True Blue Development, speaking at the launch last week.Two hundred people will be employed during the construction phase and once opened in excess of 150 jobs will be made available.The company promises to hire all staff who lost jobs from the closure of Flamboyant Hotel.Tourism minister Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen is pleased to know that even the small-man will benefit from this project.I saw somewhere and I noted it here that the Kawana Bay Resort has committed to give preference to local goods and services, and I am very happy for that, Minister Curwen said.I know that it is a general policy of the government that whatever is available here should be utilized before looking for it abroad.Kawana Bay is one of the newest developments to be launched under the Citizenship by Investment Programme. What's Related More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format