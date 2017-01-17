Sleepless, Why him? - uber short movie reviews
Tuesday, January 17 2017
As expected 'Underworld Blood Wars' is the top movie in Trinidad and Tobago right now. Its fortune will be short-lived though (one week to be precise) as 'mindless+violence' will be eclipsed by 'mindless+violence+sex' when 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' comes out tomorrow.
That said, let's review 'Sleepless' and 'Why Him?'
SLEEPLESS
Mindless, violent trash but like some of the above, it may be a good way to kill time when you have nothing better to do. At least it was better than 'Live By Night', which I suspect won't last much longer because appetite for 'mindless+violence' will likely be satisfied with Vin Diesel and the gang from tomorrow. I see the 'token Indian' is the new Hollywood habit. It will pay off though, literally. Deepika Padukone will have all of India and its diaspora watching.
WHY HIM?
Very cheesy American movie in which the parents apologise for parenting and the children do what they want. Relatively good acting though and good portrayal of the contrasts between the two currently earth-inhabiting generations.
