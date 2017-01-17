Sleepless, Why him? - uber short movie reviews Tuesday, January 17 2017 @ 01:18 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 20



That said, let's review 'Sleepless' and 'Why Him?'



SLEEPLESS



Mindless, violent trash but like some of the above, it may be a good way to kill time when you have nothing better to do. At least it was better than 'Live By Night', which I suspect won't last much longer because appetite for 'mindless+violence' will likely be satisfied with Vin Diesel and the gang from tomorrow. I see the 'token Indian' is the new Hollywood habit. It will pay off though, literally. Deepika Padukone will have all of India and its diaspora watching.



WHY HIM?



Very cheesy American movie in which the parents apologise for parenting and the children do what they want. Relatively good acting though and good portrayal of the contrasts between the two currently earth-inhabiting generations.



