Thank you Trinidad and Tobago Govt for the new marriage laws!

Did she tell you she'll only have sex with you after marriage?



What is the youngest age at which you can legally get married in Trinidad and Tobago? 18



But what is the youngest age at which you can legally have sex? 16



So here's the plan boys:



We can use those young ladies for their bodies for a good two years, and if what it takes to get into those panties is to tell them you want to marry them and will do that as soon as they turn 18, then we can can do just that.



We can even start calling them 'fiancees' and fill their parents' heads with that BS too. That way, daddy would let us sleep over and bang his daughter in his house! I mean, how cool is that, dude?!



But be sure to dump them before they turn 18. Or better yet, move onto another 16 year old and do it all over again. The first 16 year old would probably dump us by then, and if she's dumb enough to stay with us, well, enjoy them both!



Thank you, Government of Trinidad and Tobago!



You're making this a great country!





