U.S. tourism to Cuba went up, but the rest of the Caribbean not as affected as forecast

The United States of America put an end to the "Wet-Foot Dry-Foot" policy, which allowed Cubans without a visa to stay in the U.S. once they landed on U.S. soil. If they were found out at sea (wet feet) they could be turned back.



However, that policy was ended by President Barack Obama. It was one of the last actions he took. So Cubans without a visa will not be allowed to stay in the U.S. and gain permanent residency after a year, as occurred previously.



Similarly, Cuban doctors working overseas, such as in Trinidad and Tobago could have sought political asylum in the U.S. That too has been stopped.



In 2016, as the chart above shows, 56,406 Cubans entered the U.S., 31% more than 2015, according to Cuba State-owned Cubadebate.



TURNING TO TOURISM



In 2016, legally, 284,937 American citizens visited Cuba, 74% more than in 2015. This was thanks to the aperture or rapprochement Obama promoted, re-establishing direct flights and cruise ship visits to the communist island.



U.S. Secretary of State-elect (Trump's guy) Rex Tillerson has said he will recommend that the next U.S. President (Trump) vetoes any law encouraging an end to the U.S. embargo against Cuba.





