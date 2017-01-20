Hidden Figures, La La Land - quick movie reviews
LA LA LAND
This movie will become a classic of our time. It's an extremely well-done musical. It has an unhappy but realistic ending. Great acting by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.
HIDDEN FIGURES
History often provides the best stories. Great movie, a must-see.
