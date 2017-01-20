Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Friday, January 20 2017 @ 01:54 AM AST

Hidden Figures, La La Land - quick movie reviews

Friday, January 20 2017 @ 01:20 AM AST

Contributed by: krishendathgokoo

Views: 20

LA LA LAND


This movie will become a classic of our time. It's an extremely well-done musical. It has an unhappy but realistic ending. Great acting by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

HIDDEN FIGURES


History often provides the best stories. Great movie, a must-see.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 894

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.09 seconds 