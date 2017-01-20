Hidden Figures, La La Land - quick movie reviews Friday, January 20 2017 @ 01:20 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 20





This movie will become a classic of our time. It's an extremely well-done musical. It has an unhappy but realistic ending. Great acting by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.



HIDDEN FIGURES





History often provides the best stories. Great movie, a must-see.

