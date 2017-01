When is Trinidad and Tobago's SEA exam? May 4, 2017 Friday, January 20 2017 @ 09:25 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 25







The Ministry of Education today announced that the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) will be on conducted on May 4, 2017 It's an important day to about 18,000 families in Trinidad and Tobago every year.

