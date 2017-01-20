Central Bank of Aruba holds interest rates steady at 1%
Friday, January 20 2017 @ 10:46 PM AST
* International reserves went up 20%
* Inflation ticked down on lower gas and electricity costs
* Tourism stay over visitors fell 7% but cruise passengers increased 9.6% in the first 10 months of 2016
For the full release, visit: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=3993
