Central Bank of Aruba holds interest rates steady at 1% Friday, January 20 2017 @ 10:46 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 14



* Inflation ticked down on lower gas and electricity costs



* Tourism stay over visitors fell 7% but cruise passengers increased 9.6% in the first 10 months of 2016



For the full release, visit:



* International reserves went up 20%* Inflation ticked down on lower gas and electricity costs* Tourism stay over visitors fell 7% but cruise passengers increased 9.6% in the first 10 months of 2016For the full release, visit: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=3993 What's Related http://www.cbaruba.org/...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format