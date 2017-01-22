Trinidad and Tobago fiscal regime competitive Sunday, January 22 2017 @ 11:56 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 7 Former Trinidad and Tobago Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre on October 21, 2016 at the launch of the TTEITI report:



"We must elevate Trinidad and Tobago as a destination open to investors, where their investments are both welcome and protected. We know, globally, there is a battle for energy sector investment. The onus is on us to ensure we have the correct incentives in place to attract and retain investors. And, I truly believe we have the capacity to appeal to investors and usher in an energy renaissance. This is not blind optimism. Once we maintain our reputation as a place where contracts are respected, the rule of law is entrenched and our fiscal terms and taxation terms are coherent and attractive, we will strive. This is no idle boast as we can show that in the latest Global Petroleum Survey Trinidad & Tobago surpassed Uruguay to become the most attractive jurisdiction in the region for upstream investment. We were judged on the quality of our infrastructure, attractiveness of our fiscal and tax terms, the quality of the geological database and availability of skilled labour among several other indicators. This Government will build on these strengths."





